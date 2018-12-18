Ask a counsellor: 'My friend knows I lost my husband - so why does she keep talking about hers?'

The problem…

“A few months back, I joined a Pilates class and quickly made some new friends. One woman has become very friendly and clearly wants to see more of me. I didn’t mind this at first, as I had been feeling lonely and a bit down, especially the closer we got to my first Christmas without my husband, who died back in January.

However, she does go on about how wonderful her husband is and I’m not sure I can cope with this anymore. By all accounts, he’s incredibly intelligent, has a fantastic job as an investment manager and buys her all manner of expensive gifts and holidays. I don’t begrudge her any of this, but it does seem to be her main topic of conversation and it’s driving me nuts. To make matters worse, she always sits next to me when we have coffee after Pilates. She’s also started to pop in unannounced and yesterday invited me to her house for drinks on Christmas Eve.

“When she’s not talking about her husband, she’s good company. What’s more, I enjoy the classes and don’t want to give them up, but what can I do? If I keep seeing her, I know it’s only a question of time before I lose my temper. She knows my husband died recently so why is she doing this?”

Fiona says…

“It’s possible that she is simply insensitive to the needs of others. It’s also interesting that she seems obsessed with how good her husband is, yet has very little to say about her marriage. This suggests that maybe not everything is as rosy as she implies. Perhaps it is not a happy, loving marriage at all and maybe the constant flow of gifts is a way to compensate for this. And perhaps constantly talking about her husband is her roundabout way of flagging up her unhappiness and seeking support or help from a friend.

“We could dwell on the reasons all day, but what’s important here is that it is making you unhappy. How you deal with this will largely depend on whether you want the new friendship to continue.

“If you’re happy for it to fade away, there’s no need to be confrontational. If she visits you unexpectedly, politely say that you’re busy. When you’re in a group after Pilates, try to sit somewhere that doesn’t have a vacant seat near it.

Then simply decline all invitations. If you do get trapped into a conversation, keep it as brief as possible but don’t be rude. It may take a while, but I am sure that even someone as insensitive as this should get the message eventually.

“If, however, you want the friendship to continue, you need to find a way to let what she says not affect you. And if you can’t do this then you’ll need to explain to her how she is upsetting you.

“Here again, there’s no reason why this need be awkward or aggressive. Find a quiet moment and calmly let her know that you are still hurting from the recent death of your husband and that, by talking about her husband so much, she is making this worse. My hope is this should embarrass her into thinking more carefully about what she says.

“However, if she continues much as before, you’ll need to decide whether this particular friendship is worth the hassle. As for drinks on Christmas Eve, if you feel up to it, then why not go? You’d have a chance to decide for yourself whether this man is as wonderful as she says!”

:: If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

