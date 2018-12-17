Inspired by Geraint Thomas? The best cycling routes to attempt in the UK and Ireland

The cyclist has pedalled his way to the Sports Personality of the Year crown. Here's six increasingly tricky routes to get you road race ready.

Geraint Thomas has made it a record year for Welsh cycling. Following his triumph at the Tour de France – only the third British winner, after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome – he has now been voted the 2018 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The fifth Welshman and the fifth cyclist to scoop the award, his is the first ever victory for a Welsh cyclist.

Road cycling is a tough, endurance-based sport, but it comes with fresh air, sunshine (occasionally), and extraordinary views. Here are our top six cycling routes in the UK and Ireland, ascending gradually in difficulty from ‘teaching your five-year-old to cycle blindfolded’ to ‘oh no, make it stop’.

1. The Camel Trail, Cornwall

A jack-of-all-trades cycling route that should be fun for all the family, Cornwall’s Camel Trail welcomes thousands of cyclists every year. It’s easy to see why, as the coastal views, dreamy country lanes and woodland paths make this an idyllic, if occasionally crowded, ride.

This tried and tested track is perfect for those finding their feet – you can call it a day at almost any point, and the paths are dotted with cafes and pubs. Just remember: Drunk in charge of a bicycle is still a serious offence, and two wheels can do almost as much damage as four.

2. The Great Western Greenway, Co. Mayo

Part of the Wild Atlantic Way that winds, snake-like, down the entire West Irish coast, the Great Western Greenway meanders between sandy beaches, Atlantic vistas, rolling hills and greeny-brown shrub land. Rugged but smooth and level; wild but meticulously well-maintained, the Greenway strikes the perfect balance between adventure and accessibility.

At 43.5km the little ones might find it on the long side, but there are plenty of shorter routes within it that feel more family-friendly.

3. The Cinder Track, Yorkshire

Officially known as the Scarborough-Whitby trail, the Cinder Track is just really, really pretty. The track is well-signed and traffic-free, while scenic highlights include the picturesque village of Robin Hood’s Bay, and the views from the Larpool Aqueduct.

It’s relatively flat, but picks up an advisory for mud, puddles, and some very poorly-maintained paths. We’d advise against using a road bike – potholes and pebbles can make this one a real bone-shaker.

4. National Route 5, North Wales

Flecked with sand, sea and sometimes sun, this route around the top of North Wales offers a case study of what coastal cycling should be. Dramatic sea surges are par for the course on this particular piece of coastline, and a traffic-free route offers miles of seafront, views of Conwy castle, and a stop-off at Colwyn Bay.

Your main hazard is wind, and my goodness there can be a lot of it. Our top tip is to start at Bangor and head east – no one enjoys cycling into the teeth of a westerly headwind.

5. Caledonia Way, Scotland

Tighten your helmet straps and oil up your chain – things are starting to get serious. The Caledonia Way is an absolute monster of a route that leaves you with few hiding places, but rewards you with panoramas of breathtaking, desolate beauty.

Stretching 235 miles from Campbeltown to Inverness, the Caledonia Way reads like a greatest hits of Scottish scenery. Bisecting the Scottish mainland, the path plunges through the heart of the highlands, skirting the waters of Loch Ness and passing under the shadow of Ben Nevis.

6. The Lakeland Loop, Cumbria

A name that strikes fear into the heart of any cyclist braving the peaks of Cumbria, Wrynose Pass is legendary for its rugged terrain, scenic excellence, and Herculean ascent. Part trail part trial, this ‘Alpe d’Huez’ of the Lake District features a viscerally nasty 30% gradient that will tempt even the most resolute to get off and walk.

A testament to the fearlessness of cycling superfans, this is one of multiple climbs to make up the 65km Lakeland Loop, a gruelling test of physical and mental toughness that forces you to leave it all on the road.

For the brave or stupid: Half an hour of pedalling will bring you to Hardknott Pass, arguably the only route in the UK even tougher than this one. May the odds be ever in your favour.

