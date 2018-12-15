Why Christmas as 'just an aunty' and not a mum is actually ideal

Being Aunty Jenny means all the fun and silliness of kids at Christmas - without the parenting stress, says Jenny Stallard.

Christmas – it’s all about the kids, right? Well, even though I don’t have any, I tend to agree. You see, now that I have a niece and nephew, I’ve started to find that Christmas as Aunty Jenny is kind of better than it might be as ‘mummy’.

I’ve chosen not to have children, but I still love them – especially my ‘niblings’ (that’s the trendy term for your nieces and nephews). Here’s why I’ll be hanging out with the kids this festive season…

The build-up

Excitement hangs in the air like the baubles on the tree as the family gathers for Christmas. Children’s nerves are on edge as they wonder if the Elf On The Shelf truly did see that moment when they were a bit naughty. Mum and Dad are trying to enforce bedtime, when, in comes Aunty. And yay! An extra story! Best not tell them I’ve met the Elf…

Christmas morning

There’s no getting around the fact that children wake up early on Christmas morning – even aunties can’t avoid that. What they can do, while mum has to run the gauntlet of present sharing, writing down who bought what and putting the oven on, is find the Champagne flutes for a bit of buck’s fizz.

Wind ‘em up, watch ‘em go…

Sugar and spice – always OK with your aunty (thinkstock/PA)

Christmas is awash with child-enticing sugars. And as an aunty, you can feed them all the chocs you want, without having to worry about dealing with the bedtime meltdown. ‘Mummy! Can I eat the chocolate off the tree?!’ asks your nibling. ‘No darling, it’s nearly lunchtime,’ she replies. As she leaves the room, you look over at the small one. ‘Shall we both have one?’ you say with a grin, reaching for the candy on the branch. Hey, we can always blame the dog/cat/Elf.

Going to the park

You know that moment on Christmas Day (and indeed Boxing Day) when everyone’s in a bit of a slump but can’t quite be bothered to leave the house? Well, children mean you have to, for everyone’s sanity. Cue a trip to the park. As an aunty, you can use this as an excuse for a full-on muck about. I find keeping your cracker hat on can add to the LOLs. Christmas Day park fun can include teaching a child to climb UP the slide, or even a snowball fight if you’re lucky enough to get a white Christmas.

Christmas films

Your favorite holiday classic, #TheMuppetChristmasCarol, was released twenty-five years ago on this day! There's been magic in the air ever since. pic.twitter.com/87zsLS812a — The Mickey Mindset (@MickeyMindset) December 11, 2017

Aren’t you too old for The Muppet Christmas Carol? Well, the actual answer to that is, in my book of course, NEVER. But if someone does imply that watching Muppets, The Grinch or other Christmas ‘kids’ movies is beneath you now you’re in your mid-30s or even 40s, simply grab a nibling and sit down to watch in peace. Hey, grab the Quality Street while you’re at it too. You’re practically babysitting right now – which means you don’t have to help at bedtime.

Over spending, over-gifting…

Aunties (and uncles) have a habit of spending too much money on children, especially at Christmas. The best part is, you can often give to the child, while running an agreement with the parents that you’ll only give to the little ones. But then, because you are a non-mum, you get a present from your niece or nephew. And it’s often a bottle of gin. Win-win.

You can hide in the new play tent you gave them

Yep, actually happened. Glass of wine in hand, in I went for a little bit of quiet time in a pop-up unicorn tent. Sadly, the child often then finds you and wants to play, which can involve you having to put the glass of wine down.

Home time

When the excitement is over, the only thing that looms is ‘twixmas’ – the time between Christmas and New Year – and New Year’s Eve itself. With children, that can seem like a never-ending chasm of those films and that park. But as Aunty, off you skip back to your own house – or work – for a nice, well-earned rest from it all.

© Press Association 2018