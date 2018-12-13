6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping less than seven hours a night

A regular lack of shut-eye means you risk a whole host of health issues.

Whether it’s work keeping you up late, children refusing to go to bed or one-too-many episodes of your favourite Netflix series preventing you from turning out the light, most of us could use more sleep.

While seven to nine hours shut-eye each night is the ideal, according to The Great British Bedtime Report, 74% of us normally get less than seven hours and 12% regularly sleep less than five. And that’s not good news for our health.

“The seven hours target is the result of studies that have shown getting less than seven – or more than nine hours – sleep, is associated with long-term health risks,” says Dr Jeff Foster, a private GP in Warwickshire.

Here are some of the health dangers associated with permanently sleeping too little.

1. You could start piling on the pounds

Studies have indicated that people who sleep for less than seven hours a night have a higher risk of obesity. This is due to sleep deprivation reducing levels of leptin, the chemical that makes you feel full, and increasing levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates hunger. The result? You eat more.

2. Your mental health may suffer

An occasional night without sleep might leave you feeling irritable but after several nights, the psychological effects become more serious.

“You may notice poor concentration, difficulty with memory, difficulty in making decisions, increased stress levels and even the onset of depression,” says Dr Foster. “People with prolonged severe sleep deprivation can develop psychosis, meaning they experience hallucinations and delusions.”

3. Your risk of developing heart disease may go up

People who don’t get enough sleep are at a higher risk of getting heart disease regardless of their age, weight, exercise and smoking habits.

Disruptions to the sleep cycle can cause changes to the metabolism as well as rises in blood pressure and inflammation in the body, all of which increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease including heart attacks and strokes.

4. You’re more likely to catch a cold

If you’re permanently sleep deprived, you may be less able to fend off illness,

“Sleep is essential for a healthy immune system. People who have chronic poor sleep have been shown to suffer more significantly from illnesses like the common cold,” says Dr Foster.

5. It may be harder to conceive a child

Regular sleep disruption can cause fertility problems in both men and women due to a reduction in the secretion of reproductive hormones.

Long-term poor kip can lower a man’s sperm count by a third as testosterone, the hormone crucial for reproduction and sex drive is produced at night.

If you’re a woman, long-term lack of slumber may directly affect the release of luteinizing hormone, or LH — the hormone that triggers ovulation as part of regulating your menstrual cycle. The resulting menstrual irregularity may mean it takes longer to conceive.

6. And you might go off sex

Research suggests those who fail to get enough sleep have lower libidos. Though this affects both sexes, men are particularly at risk.

“Testosterone is produced in the early hours of the morning but at least four hours of deep sleep is needed for the body to start producing it. If you’re sleeping for less than seven hours a night, it’s unlikely you will be getting enough deep sleep, resulting in decreased testosterone levels and a lower sex drive,” says Dr Foster.

