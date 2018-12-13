6 unusual yet intriguing places to go carol singing this Christmas

Carol singing is a curious tradition, particularly when, for many of us, convincing us to sing in public any other time of year is like dragging a cat to the vet – at least, without enough alcohol in us to put down several reindeer, it is.

We’re not anti-social – well, not that anti-social – or even particularly unmusical. It’s simply not in our DNA. We won’t talk to each other on the bus, so why would we sing in the street?

And yet, every December we witness what can only be described as a Christmas miracle: Entire families belting out the Christmas classics, in front of strangers and loved ones alike. We learn the descants, we tolerate the sermons, and just generally get stuck in.

So, from Gregorian chant to Mariah Carey and everything in between, here are a few weird and wonderful locations to enjoy those festive vocal chords. Churches are just so 13th century.

If you like your carols alcohol-fuelled and usually out of tune, Bar Hutte’s carol-oke huts are just the ticket. Splayed across Spinningfields Square, these mock-alpine cabins come equipped with cocktail bar, decor in the style of Swiss apres-ski, and a karaoke machine filled with festive favourites old and new. Poke one ear out of the window and you’ll realise the huts are not fully soundproof – carol-oke is bizarre, chaotic, and riotously good fun.

2. Christmas Eve in Westminster Abbey, London

Rubbish acoustics but I guess it will do (Thinkstock/PA)

Ok, technically this one is in a church, but having notched up 39 coronations and the tombs of 17 ex-monarchs, we don’t think Westminster Abbey should count. Every year this jewel of Britain’s national heritage hosts a free service with lessons and carols on Christmas Eve and on December 23 (NB: Not aimed at children). This one is for next year – tickets sell out a long time in advance – but for the chance to carol sing on the site of William the Conqueror’s coronation, and William and Kate’s wedding, it’s well worth booking ahead.

3. Carol Train, Somerset

Have you ever gone to a carol service and thought, ‘The problem with this service is that it’s not chugging steadily through the Somerset countryside’? We haven’t either, but West Somerset Railway’s ‘Carol Train’ does exactly that. Passengers board in the early evening (bring a torch), and alight at each station to perform a festive setlist accompanied by a brass band. The train itself is an old-fashioned steam locomotive that billows effusively through the night, adding an extra touch of Dickensian charm.

Similar trains run on the Talyllyn Railway in Wales, and the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway in West Yorkshire.

4. Plygain, Wales

Anyone that thinks carols are relaxing needs to spend more Decembers in the Welsh valleys. In theory, Plygain begins at 3am and involves frighteningly powerful tenor voices singing traditional Welsh carols a capella as dawn slowly breaks on Christmas Morning. These days most (though by no means all) Plygain keep more sociable hours, and encourages singers of all abilities. Even in Wales this can result in some less than perfect harmonies.

5. Family fun at the Royal Albert Hall, London

A crowd-pleasing, family-friendly, unapologetic Christmas blowout – this could describe any one of the three Christmas singalongs taking over the Royal Albert Hall this December. First the BT Carol Concert on December 17 – hosted by Clare Balding and Jake Humphreys – before Carols at the Royal Albert Hall on December 23 and Christmas Eve.

Most church carol services are confined by space and congregation, and may lack the sense of seasonal spectacle this nation of Christmas-lovers deserves. This extravaganza of merriment will be an assault on your senses in all the right ways.

6. Around your neighbourhood

City-dwellers may find this heretical, but there was a time when knocking on a stranger’s door and blasting them with unsolicited singing was not only acceptable but encouraged. In metropolises like London or Manchester, doorstep carolling has become a lost art, but there’s no better time than Christmas to finally get to know your neighbours. Gather some friends together, learn some simple songs, and try to generate more smiles than slammed doors.

