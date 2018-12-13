How to make Gaz Oakley's vegan boozy mince pies

Few things are as Christmassy as a mince pie.

Gaz Oakley’s version is utterly delicious, as well as being totally plant-based. Here’s how you can make them for yourself…

Ingredients:

(Makes 12)

For the filling:

300g mixed dried fruit

2 eating apples (such as Braeburn), grated

Juice and zest of 1 orange

Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

120ml agave nectar

1tsp allspice

60ml vegan-friendly brandy

For the pastry:

250g plain flour

125g icing sugar

Pinch of salt

Pinch of ground cinnamon

125g vegan spread

2tbsp almond milk

(Simon Smith/PA)

Method:

1. Thoroughly combine all the filling ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Cover the bowl and leave the mixture overnight, or for at least 12 hours, stirring every now and then, if possible. Spoon the mince pie filling into sterilised jars – it will keep for two months in the fridge.

2. Now make the pastry. Combine the flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon together in a mixing bowl. Add the vegan spread and rub into the dry ingredients with your fingers until the mix is a breadcrumb-like consistency. Pour in enough milk to bring the mixture together to form a ball of dough and pick up all the bits from the bowl. Give it a slight knead for two minutes, then wrap the dough in cling film and pop it into the freezer to chill for 25 minutes.

4. When you’re ready to make the mince pies, grease a non-stick bun tin and preheat the oven to 180°C. Sprinkle a little flour onto your work surface and roll out the pastry to around 3mm thick.

5. Cut 12 circles of pastry to fit your bun tray, line the holes and pop a teaspoonful of pie filling mixture into each one. Cut out the tops for each one – in shapes if you wish – and place over the filling, pressing the edges gently to seal. Sprinkle over some caster sugar and bake for 12–15 minutes, or until golden.

6. Let the mince pies cool before serving or packaging up to give to friends and family.

Vegan Christmas by Gaz Oakley is published by Quadrille, priced £15. Available now.





© Press Association 2018