As Theresa May fights bid to oust her as Prime Minister, 6 tips for dealing with job insecurity

Theresa May is fighting to save her job - here's what to do if you find yourself doing the same.

After months of mounting uncertainty, and a relentless barrage of criticism, British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face a vote of no confidence in her leadership. The embattled PM has seemed near-friendless in recent times: Remainers to the left of her, hard Brexiteers to the right, and she’s stuck in the middle with a Brexit deal nobody wants.

We hope none of your days are going quite as badly as May’s, but a lot of us have gone through periods at work when the axe seems ominously poised to fall.

Here are a few tips on how to deal with work insecurity, and (hopefully) come out happily employed the other side…

1. Don’t believe the hype

Trust your judgement – not other people’s (Thinkstock/PA)

Information travels quickly in a fraught office environment, but so too does misinformation. Water cooler gossip isn’t gospel – far from it – and worried employees are prone to assume the worst. After all, when Becky from accounts says she overheard some bigwigs discussing major cutbacks, they might just have been talking about their new diet plan.

2. Look after yourself

It sounds uncomfortably invasive, but work begins at home. If things feel fraught in the office, it can be tempting to double down – to cut back on sleep, skip lunch breaks, and bring the office home with you.

Don’t do this: Sacrificing your wellbeing will only hurt your productivity in the long run. See your mind as an athlete sees their body – you need to push yourself sometimes, but for peak performance you need to be in peak condition. However brusque the board meeting, however frantic the filing, aim for three square meals and eight hours of sleep a day.

3. Be prepared

Being employment ready is always a good idea, whether you’re in work or not (Thinkstock/PA)

If you know that axes may start swinging, there’s nothing wrong with planning ahead. Update your CV so that it’s ready at short notice; check in with dormant professional contacts and do a bit of subtle networking; brainstorm ways to broaden your skills; perhaps even ring-fence a portion of your bank account. Most importantly of all, think back to any long-forgotten dreams or ambitions you might actually want to pursue.

Just remember, these are contingency plans. They are not expectations.

4. Prioritise what matters

If you can keep your head while co-workers around you are losing theirs, and make sure that your corner of the office operates at high capacity, then the rest of the company can look after itself.

At work – unless you’re self-employed – you’re rarely in full control of your own destiny, and accepting this fact makes it easier to focus on the things you can change. Less last week’s sales figures, more tomorrow morning’s memo.

5. Remember that change isn’t always bad

As they say in Game of Thrones: ‘Chaos is a ladder’ (Thinkstock/PA)

American President John Adams once said: “Every problem is an opportunity in disguise.” He was never the most quotable president (George Washington is a tough act to follow), but on this occasion, he’s bang on the money.

A job change closes one door, but opens many more. Many entrepreneurs start their career with redundancy, and a desire to be their own boss. There are thousands of jobs out there, and you haven’t tried the vast majority of them. Who know what position might be a good fit?

6. Stay positive

If there were a machine that combined how often something is said with how annoying it is to hear, the phrase ‘stay positive’ would probably top the rankings. But some cliches are cliches for a reason, and getting overly stressed and worried at the prospect of hypothetical situations can unfortunately cause them to happen.

Whatever the difficulty, it will pass. Smile, challenge your negative thinking, listen to happy music, and be nice to the people around you. Focus on the now.





© Press Association 2018