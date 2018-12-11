As Kate and William visit a homelessness charity, here's how to do your bit this winter

Temperatures are plummeting - and so are the struggles for those in need. Here's how you can make a difference.

The weather is getting colder, and while we all wrap a scarf tighter around our necks and hurry inside, for the homeless, the winter season is harder than ever.

To raise awareness, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited frontline workers and users of services at homeless charity The Passage in London. William first visited the charity in 1994 with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Numbers of homelessness are rising, and while it’s concentrated to London and other major cities, it’s a problem across the UK.

Giving to other people at Christmas isn’t restricted to the homeless, either. There are ways to help women who are in refuges, families who are struggling and use food banks or refugees. Here’s how to spread some Christmas cheer…

Give to your local foodbank

Wondering how to do it? Look out for signs and donation points at your local supermarket. Sainsbury’s is cleverly marking specific items which are in demand from their local foodbanks, so you can easily spot what’s needed. Items that might surprise you this winter are feminine hygiene products and children’s toys. One thing not to give is an advent calendar: They’re not ideal for children who would then be counting down to a day with few or no gifts.

Ask them what they’d like

This is entirely personal, but if someone on the street asks you for help, why not ask them what they’d like? Sometimes it can be as simple as a cup of tea, which you can get from a local café and bring out to them. Or it might be they’re desperate for a ham sarnie. When you grab your morning coffee and croissant, buy two, and hand one out.

Buy charity Christmas cards

Or, don’t send any and give the money you’d have spent to charity. If you still want to send greetings, e-cards are a nice alternative.

Volunteer

Ask Shelter and other national organisations. If you make contact this year and they’re already at capacity, you could put your name down for next year, or even doing something in January, when it’ll probably be even colder than December. Christmas isn’t the only time you can help.

Sleep out

Good luck to everyone taking part in #SleepOutMCR at the historic @VictoriaBaths tonight! Looks like it’ll be a wet and windy one, so don’t forget to wrap up warm 🌬️🧣🧦🧥🧡 #CentrepointSleepOut @cooperativebank pic.twitter.com/1mhrro7R7A — Centrepoint (@centrepointuk) November 29, 2018

Centrepoint – a charity also supported by the Kate and Will – runs Sleep out events during winter. Some have already taken place, but you can find out more and register for next year.

Send a parcel to a women’s refuge

Ahh, those boots, that scarf… is £35 a bargain? Here’s another way to spend it that’ll keep you feeling even warmer: Send a Festive Parcel to a woman in a refuge. This is just one of the options with domestic violence charity Refuge. You can also send a Christmas parcel for £5, or an emergency parcel for £10 which goes to those who have just arrived at a refuge, with little or nothing to their name. Why not ditch secret santa with your mates and send a parcel instead?

