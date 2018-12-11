Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has kidney dysplasia: What to know about the condition

US actress Sarah Hyland has opened up about her lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia – a condition where a baby’s kidneys do not develop normally while in the womb.

The 28-year-old, who stars in sitcom Modern Family, revealed how multiple operations left her “contemplating suicide.”

Speaking to Self magazine, the 28-year-old said her body rejected a kidney donated by her father when she was 21, forcing her to undergo a second transplant last year. “I had gone through [my whole life] always being a burden,” Hyland said.

“When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault. It’s not. But it does.

“For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad.”

After the interview was published, Hyland penned a post on Instagram saying she hoped other sufferers would find comfort in her words. “Hopefully those that are lucky enough not to experience this will learn about something new and take a moment to appreciate their health,” she added.

What is kidney dysplasia?

The main function of the kidneys is to filter fluid and wastes from the blood to form urine. Kidney dysplasia is a condition that can occur in the womb while a fetus is developing, whereby the internal structures of one or both of the baby’s kidneys do not develop normally.

During normal development, two thin tubes called ureters grow into the kidneys and branch out to form tubules, which collect urine as the fetus grows in the womb. In kidney dysplasia, these vital tubules fail to grow, so urine collects in the kidney, causing fluid-filled cysts to develop instead.

In most cases, kidney dysplasia will only happen in only one kidney, and a baby with one working kidney can still function normally. Babies with kidney dysplasia affecting both kidneys generally do not survive birth, and those who do will usually need dialysis and a kidney transplant very early in life.

A baby with one working kidney can still function normally (Thinkstock/PA)

What causes it?

The National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in the US says that genetic factors can cause kidney dysplasia.

“Genes pass information from both parents to the child and determine the child’s traits,” the medical body say. “Sometimes, parents may pass a gene that has changed, or mutated, causing kidney dysplasia.”

Certain prescription medications can affect the risk of kidney dysplasia (Thinkstock/PA)

The NIDDK say that genetic syndromes that affect multiple body systems can also cause the condition. A baby with kidney dysplasia due to a genetic syndrome might also have problems of the digestive tract, nervous system, heart and blood vessels, muscles and skeleton, or other parts of the urinary tract.

How is it diagnosed and treated?

Doctors can diagnose kidney dysplasia during pregnancy using a fetal ultrasound, which can show defects in the fetus’ kidneys and other parts of the urinary tract.

It’s not always diagnosed before a baby is born though. In some cases, it’s only detected during an evaluation for a UTI or another medical condition.

Ultrasounds can pick up on kidney issues (Thinkstock/PA)

The outlook for a child with kidney dysplasia in only one kidney is generally positive. A person with one working kidney can develop normally and may have few, if any, related health problems during their lifetime.

Children and adults will need to have regular checkups to test for high blood pressure and kidney damage.

A child with kidney dysplasia in both kidneys is more likely to develop chronic kidney disease (gradual loss of the organ over time) and will need close monitoring. They may eventually need dialysis or a kidney transplant.

