Christmas visitors, log fires and central heating overload - how will your houseplants survive?

The festive season can be a horror for indoor foliage. But some tougher types can withstand the chaos, says Hannah Stephenson.

So, you’re ready for Christmas and all it encompasses – getting hot and bothered in the kitchen, dealing with kids racing around, central heating cranked up, relatives wanting somewhere calmer and cooler to sit.

How will your poinsettia survive? (Tim Sandall/RHS/PA)

So, what hope is there for your houseplants, lost in a haze of smoke from the log fire or oven, putting up with the draught from the front door being opened to a constant stream of visitors and abused by over-excited children?

Guy Barter, chief horticulturist at the RHS, says there are plants which will withstand some of the hazards Christmas throws at them – if you put them in the right place. Here’s what to keep where while the festive season rages around you.

1. On the kitchen windowsill



Orchids favour kitchen windowsills (Thinkstock/PA)

Amid the heat and steam of the kitchen when you’re cooking Christmas dinner, orchids, hyacinths and jasmine should survive quite happily if they’re given enough light, says Barter.

“Orchids are your best bet because they like high humidity, high temperature and plenty of light,” he says.

“Hyacinths and jasmine are also heavily scented so they will mask cooking smells. Hyacinths would be fine, as kitchens tend to be quite cold at night.”

Mark Sage, head of horticulture at Wyevale Garden Centres, recommends aloe vera for the kitchen.

Aloe vera can soothe burns (Thinkstock/PA)

“It is one of the most difficult plants to kill. Having a potted aloe vera is like having permanent access to a pharmacy.

“Keep it next to the oven and it’ll come in handy if you burn yourself in the kitchen over the festive period. Just cut off a lower leaf near the stalk, remove any spines along the edge, split the leaf lengthwise, and score the gel-filled interior. Rub the gel right on the burn and you’ll feel instant cooling effects.”

2. In a cool, quiet room



Cyclamen need cool rooms to thrive (Hannah Stephenson/PA)

If your relatives want to escape to a less chaotic corner for an hour or two, they could easily share space with cyclamen and indoor azaleas, Sage suggests.

“There needs to be plenty of light but these plants like a cool atmosphere. Neither of them needs a lot of water. They must never be soggy but they must never dry out either. So you need to water them just enough to keep them moist but not waterlogged.

“Cyclamen and azaleas don’t like rooms which are hot and dry, when you’ve got the log fire going with all its damaging fumes and the radiators churning out heat, reducing the humidity of the atmosphere and causing the plants stress.

“They begin to brown and lose the older leaves and people think, ‘I’d better give it some water’. Before they know it, they’ve killed it.”

Christmas cacti are low maintenance (Thinkstock/PA)

Houseplant expert Caro Langton, co-author of Root, Nurture, Grow (Quadrille), adds: “Over the winter, a period of cool and draught will encourage houseplants to rest, leading to healthy growth in spring.

“Species of jungle cacti such as the fishbone cactus Epiphyllum anguliger will tolerate lower temperatures, and rootless air plants such as the majestic Tillandsia xerographica and Tillandsia oaxacana will also do well.”

3. In draughty areas



Paperwhite daffodils don’t mind draughts (Tim Sandall/RHS/PA)

So, when you’re opening and closing the front door to a stream of visitors, which plants will survive the draught?

“Again, a lot depends on the light. If you haven’t got a lot of light you might go for things like aspidistra, or really tough foliage houseplants like chlorophytum (spider plant) and ivy, but where there’s more light you could try mother-in-law’s tongue (sansevieria) in its various forms.

Mother-in-law’s tongue won’t mind temperature fluctuations (Thinkstock/PA)

“You could also plant hyacinths and paperwhite daffodils. There are also lots of primulas available at this time of year which will cope with low and fluctuating temperatures.”

Make a colourful arrangement in your porch with these plants and some ivy, to give your guests a warm welcome.

4. Near a radiator



Cacti will survive being close to a radiator (Neil Hepworth/RHS/PA)

If you have a windowsill above a radiator, cacti should be fine in that situation, he says. Cacti can take quite cold nights, too.

For other plants, he advises: “A really good ruse is to have a tray of damp gravel and sit your plants on that. Plants like poinsettias like warmth but can be very stressed by dry air.

Make sure poinsettias don’t dry out (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Try to keep the plant as far away from the heat of the radiator as you can. Unfortunately radiators tend to be below windows.”

If that’s the case, during the day place your plant as close to the window and as far away from the rising heat of the radiator as you can, and then at night move the plant slightly further away from the window, ensuring none of the leaves touch the glass, he advises.

If you are going to have radiators and central heating cranked up, your houseplants are not going to last that long but they will last sufficient time to cover the Christmas period if you turn th e heating down or off overnight, he concludes.

5. In the line of fire from visitors



Ficus will tolerate people brushing past (Thinkstock/PA)

If you have children racing around, chances are that houseplants will be somewhere in the firing line, where youngsters brush past them and sometimes knock them over.

“Poinsettias can probably take some contact, but your regular houseplants such as philodendrons, monsteras (Swiss cheese plant) and ficus (fig), which all have strong leathery foliage, will put up with the human traffic brushing past them.”

