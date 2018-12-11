Could Mary Poppins teach today's parents a thing or two?

From sparking imagination to balancing screen time with play, children's laureate Lauren Child says the much-loved nanny is still as relevant as ever.

Making childhood joyful is on the mind of children’s laureate, Lauren Child. The creator of the popular Charlie And Lola series has illustrated a new hardback gift edition of Mary Poppins by PL Travers – coinciding with the release of the new movie, Mary Poppins Returns, which opens in cinemas this month.

While more than half a century might have passed since the original 1964 movie, the character has endured the test of time and remains, it’s probably fair to say, the world’s favourite nanny – and Child is certain that Mary Poppins is still as relevant as ever today.

“The overall message of the book is about making childhood joyful,” says the award-winning author, whose novels also include the Clarice Bean tales and Ruby Redfort teen detective series.

“Mary Poppins is playing with these children, taking them on wild adventures, and whether you believe it’s magic or that she’s just getting their imagination to work, you’re always left with a slight question as to if it’s true or not true,” adds Child, who did various jobs after college, including window dressing and lampshade design, before embarking on a career as a writer and illustrator.

“That’s such a playful quality and a joyful understanding of children and their need to have fun.”

So, while striving to be ‘practically perfect in every way’ probably isn’t necessary, could today’s parents learn a thing or two from Mary Poppins?



Let their imagination run wild

How do we fuel children’s imagination? (Thinkstock/PA)

How we approach spending time and playing with kids could influence how their imaginations develop.

“I wonder if we’re trying to stimulate their imagination, or are we trying to fill them with activities and showing them things constantly, rather than letting them discover?” ponders Child, 53.

“Mary Poppins is actually out and about with those children, and she’s part of it. I’m not saying all parents need to be doing that, but Mary Poppins isn’t taking the children to activities and pressurising them into doing their homework. She’s not hot-housing them. She’s having fun with them.”

Don’t make them grow up too soon

Children can be under a lot of pressure these days (Thinkstock/PA)

“I do think that children now are living in a very tough time, where there are pressures on them in school and at home, and what they are having to listen to,” says Child. “They are so much more aware of what’s going on in the world through the media, they understand much more of what’s going on. Then there’s the pressure of exams, which weigh very heavily on children.

“I think there’s a point to having a joyful childhood – it makes you more robust and it makes you understand the world better. We are asking children to be grown-up too early.”

Be realistic about screen time

Exposure to screens and things like social media isn’t going away, she reflects – but perhaps one of the best things we could all do is to lead by example a little more.

“There’s a lot of talk about less screen time, but screens are there. I can’t see them going away. We all use them. We say, ‘My child watches too much’, but what are we doing?

“You can’t expect children not to be on these things, when we are all doing it. We are having to navigate our way through it too,” says Child.

“Perhaps we are all too accessible. We carry our phones around with us. Not too long ago, people didn’t expect us to answer a call at a second’s notice or answer an email or a text and be forever at work.”

Balance is key – for parents and children

Child tries to ensure that her eight-year-old daughter, Tuesday, has a balanced life, and recognises her own role in this.

Spend time doing enjoyable things (Thinkstock/PA

“It’s about encouraging her to do other things, rather than just be watching stuff. I loved watching television when I was little, and it did me a lot of good in many ways. But it’s just how much of it are you doing, and are you managing to do other things as well and have a more rounded impression of the world?

“When my daughter says to me, ‘I want to make pancakes’, I say OK if I can. Sometimes I think, ‘Oh my goodness, I really don’t want to make some pancakes right now’, but then I can’t have it both ways. If I want her to be excited about cooking, I can’t be a hypocrite by saying, ‘No you can’t’.”

Read the book before you watch the film! The original and classic story is available now in all-new luxurious livery, plus a gorgeous illustrated hardback by @UKLaureate Lauren Child! All editions available here: https://t.co/TUVADcJXH8 #MaryPoppinsReturns pic.twitter.com/CkodM37OGc — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) December 5, 2018

Mary Poppins by PL Travers, illustrated by Lauren Child, is published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, priced £20. Available now.

Mary Poppins Returns opens in cinemas on Friday, December 21.

