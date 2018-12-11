Ask a counsellor: 'My wife's new friend has made working from home a challenge'

The problem…

“My job’s in IT and, for part of the week, I work from home. I have been doing this for three years and use our small bedroom, which doubles as my office.

“A few months back, my wife made friends with a woman who has only just moved to the area. They’ve become good friends quickly, so much so that this woman seems to be in our house almost daily. This wouldn’t be a problem if it weren’t for the fact that she’s so noisy and seems to fill our small house.

“In the past, my wife has been happy to leave me in peace, but whenever this woman drops in, they seem to need to use every room in the house and I find it really hard to concentrate.

Happy #InternationalMensDay to all the #dads out there. Look out for our new site for dads, coming soon, which will offer a platform to discuss issues relating to #working dads. pic.twitter.com/Z1bl3VXWcQ — WorkingMums (@WorkingMums) November 19, 2018

“When I mentioned to my wife that I find it difficult to work when this woman is around, she said that I had better get used to it because our baby is due just after Christmas. Why can’t I get her to understand how serious this is?”

Fiona says…

“Your wife has a point; if you think your neighbour is disruptive, what are you going to do when your baby is born? I say this not to be flippant – but to get you used to the idea that your peaceful haven and daily routines are about to be well and truly shaken up.

“A new baby is a wonderful thing but there is no getting away from the fact that they also tend to be noisy, disruptive and exhausting. It doesn’t get any easier as they get older, either. Like it or not, if you want to continue to work from home, I think you are going to have to find some way to adjust to these changes.

Flexible working can be a big help for parents (Thinkstock/PA)

“There will be times when your wife needs help and support with the new baby, either from you or from someone else. She’s made a new friend in this woman, and that could be enormously helpful to her in the months to come.

For that reason, if no other, I think it would be a mistake for you to try to force them to see less of each other.

“That said, there is no reason why you can’t explore ways to minimise the disruption to your working day. You and your wife obviously need to talk about this, but perhaps you could start by suggesting that she encourages her friend to visit mainly on those days when you are at work. In the future, those are likely to be the times when she needs the most support anyway.

“You could also suggest that, on days when you are working from home, she could perhaps visit her friend? Whilst that should help in the short-term, once the baby gets a little older, there’s every likelihood that you’ll be hosting mother and toddler groups from time to time.

If you’re expecting a new child in your family, you probably have lots of questions about maternity leave and pay, benefits, paternity rights and more. Our popular factsheets summarise the information you are most likely to need at this crucial time. https://t.co/A5Xac6FB4j pic.twitter.com/O0dbbqXVCu — Working Families (@workingfamUK) December 7, 2018

“You are going to have to consider a better long-term solution than having your wife and her friends tip-toe around you. With a small baby, there will still be occasions when a full and/or noisy house is unavoidable.

“If you have the space and own your own home, a home office at the bottom of the garden might be a solution. At the very least, you might want to consider getting a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones (but of course, these aren’t to be used when you’re caring for your baby!).”

:: If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

© Press Association 2018