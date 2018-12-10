5 smart buys to make your gym bag more eco-friendly

10th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

Save the planet while you sweat with Liz Connor's pick of the best sustainable workout accessories.

Woman preparing gym bag for all day

You’ve invested in a reusable coffee cup, you’re regularly separating your plastics in your rubbish and you’ve stopped splurging your paycheck on fast fashion. Now, if only you could be so virtuous with your gym routine.

Working out is great for your health, but your quest for the perfect bod could be having a negative impact on the environment. Between reusable plastic bottles, throwaway wet kit bags and bargain priced leggings, there’s a lot you can do to trash the planet before you’ve even stepped foot on the treadmill.

Thankfully, gyms are making efforts to change the conversation: Chains like Barry’s Bootcamp and 1Rebel and have all gone plastic-free this year – but there’s still lots we can be doing on a micro level.

If you’re keen to get more sustainable while working up a sweat, switch to these green products to make your gym bag more friendly to the planet.

1. Lush Seanik Shampoo Bar, £7.50 for 55g, Lush.com

Lush Seanik shampoo
(Handout/PA)

This solid bar of shampoo does away with the need for the unnecessary plastic packaging that’s often lurking in most people’s toiletry bags. Made with seaweed, sea salt, jasmine oil and lemon, it has a refreshing citrus scent that’ll leave you feeling squeaky clean for the rest of the day.

2. Vivobarefoot Primus Lite Women’s Running Shoes, £100, Vivobarefoot.com

Vivobarefoot trainers
(Handout/PA)

These barefoot shoes have no unnecessary padding or cushioning and shy away from thick, stiff soles you often get in most running shoes. As well as being good for your feet, they’re a better choice for the planet too, as they’re made from natural, recycled and bio-based materials. This pair handily roll up into a ball and can be tucked away in your gym bag after a session.

3. Asquith Flow With It Leggings, £55, asquithlondon.com

Asquith Flow With It Leggingsa
(Handout/PA)

The clothing industry is one of the largest polluters in the world, second only to oil. If you’re worried about how your activewear is made, invest a bit of extra money in a pair of organic leggings, produced in sweatshop-free conditions. This pair feel amazing on and are blended with bamboo and elastane to keep them soft and stretchy.

4. Chilly’s Reusable Water Bottle, £25, chillysbottles.com

Chilly's Water Bottle
(Handout/PA)

One of the easiest things you can do to green up your act is switch to a reusable water bottle. This one from Chilly’s keeps water cold for up to 12 hours and won’t leak in your bag. It comes in a range of cheery colours and designs, but we personally love the rose gold version.

5. Manduka Eko Yoga Mat 5mm, £70, manduka.com

Manduka Mat
(Handout/PA)

Nobody wants the destruction of the rainforest weighing on their mind when they’re lying in Chavasana. This yoga mat is made of natural, non-Amazon harvested tree rubber that will support both your practice and the planet. Namaste.

Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'