As Serena Williams gives 'sweet' Meghan advice, 5 unexpected positives of not being too nice

7th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

The tennis player is concerned the Duchess of Sussex is focusing too much on other people.

Duchess of Sussex supports cookbook

Like any expecting mother, the Duchess of Sussex is presumably getting tips from her friends about pregnancy and raising children. Unlike your average mum-to-be, she’s getting advice from the likes of tennis superstar Serena Williams.

The two apparently met in 2010 at a Super Bowl party and have been friends ever since, with Williams attending the royal wedding and Meghan showing up for her Wimbledon matches.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian
Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at Meghan’s wedding earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

When asked about Meghan – at an Art Basel event in Miami for her clothing line – Williams told People: “I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking – how are YOU?’ I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice… you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.”

It’s rare you hear advice to “stop being so nice”, but it’s not like Williams is telling Meghan to become a stone cold meanie. Instead, as a successful sportswoman in the public eye, Williams knows the benefits of knowing when to be pleasant and when to hold back – and here’s why Meghan might want to take note…

1. You assert yourself more

Viola Davis Feminism GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Being overly nice can unfortunately lead to being a bit of a pushover, as you could end up letting everyone else get their own way in an effort to be a ‘good’ person.

Every so often it’s worth asserting yourself a bit more and not bother yourself too much with being a people-pleaser. It will likely give you the opportunity to be more of a leader, and less of a follower.

2. You won’t be taken for granted

No Way GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Being nice is definitely not a sign of weakness – if anything, it shows strength. However, there’s a fine line between being a kind person and being *too* sweet – if you fall into the latter category, people might see it as weakness and then capitalise on this.

It sounds harsh, but it’s true – if you’re nice to everyone, you’re far more likely to be taken for granted, or worse, taken advantage of.

3. You don’t lose yourself or your integrity

Bossy Feminism GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

If you’re constantly people-pleasing, when are you actually being yourself? You should always treat people with respect, but don’t let politeness mean you squash down your personality, or silence your own opinion.

There will be people who don’t deserve your goodwill, you can be civil, without wasting your energy on making nice.

4. You have some time to treat yourself

Relaxed Oprah Winfrey GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

If you’re saying “yes” to everyone and are constantly doing the most for people around you, when will you have time to do anything for yourself? Being a little less nice and saying “no” a bit more will free up some much needed me-time, which will prevent you from burning out.

In fact, if you take care of yourself properly, you’ll be better equipped to help out other people.

5. People will trust you more

Destiny'S Child Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Moderation is recommended in most areas of life, from eating chocolate to drinking wine. And yes, we’d apply “being nice” to this piece of conventional wisdom.

Knowing when to be nice and when to be a little bit more cut-throat will show people that you are discerning, particularly when it comes to making choices and drawing conclusions.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day
The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island
Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit

Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit
Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34