Video: How to dress a Christmas tree properly and not just randomly

7th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

Apparently there's more to it than chucking tinsel everywhere...

ffbf9c29-ad4a-4664-87fc-f4c2c5183623

If your Christmas tree isn’t up already, this weekend no doubt you’ll be lugging lights and baubles down from the loft, and attempting to wedge a 6ft tree into your car while somehow keeping its needles intact.

While many of us then just launch into attaching trinkets and draping tinsel without a thought, there is in fact an art to dressing a tree properly. That is, if you want to achieve a balance when it comes to the shape, size and colours of your decorations, as well as the overall festive look.

Here, the team at IKEA explain how to go about it…

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34
America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coronation Street star dies aged 78

Coronation Street star dies aged 78
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island
Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit

Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor