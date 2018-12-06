Video: Take a look inside the sparkliest townhouse in London

6th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

It's perfect for the festive season.

London’s Soho area is already renowned for being camp and colourful, but things will get a whole lot more OTT with the opening of the House of Sparkle.

The name pretty much sums it up – it’s a 2,000 square foot townhouse on Greek Street covered in 36,000 gold sequins. Inside, you can find 2km of metallic streamers as well as 100kg of sustainable glitter, so safe to say this isn’t a low-key location.

The house has been set up by Booking.com in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Cowan, whose clothes have been worn by all manner of celebs – from Beyoncé and Rita Ora to Priyanka Chopra and Tyra Banks.

Stepping into the house won’t disappoint, because everything truly is an ode to sparkle, complete with disco balls and a sparkly cloud installation in the bathroom.

There are three one-night stays in the House of Sparkle available for two people each, on December 7, 8 and 9 at the price of £99.

