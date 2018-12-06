Video: How to BBQ a turkey for Christmas

6th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

Want your festive bird really bronzed? Try barbecuing it...

Most of us only cook turkey once a year, getting up at 5am on December 25 to wedge it in the oven, hoping that by lunch it won’t be thoroughly dried out.

Or we forget to get up early, leave the turkey so late that Christmas lunch is served at 9pm, with everyone crankily sat round the table after eating too many Quality Street.

Well, this year, why not break with tradition and just barbecue the thing? Promising more culinary drama, smokiness and let’s be honest, flavour, it’ll certainly impress your family.

If you’re nervous at the prospect of flame grilling your Christmas dinner though, our handy video will have you well prepared…

