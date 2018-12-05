Confessions of a mulled wine hater: Why it might be festive, but not everyone's a fan

Mulled wine is synonymous with the winter season. Whether you call it vin chaud, glühwein, or just plain mulled, there’s something about it which just says ‘Christmas’. Or is there?

Well the thing is, while I do sometimes sip on a cup of mulled wine (I always get a weird form of FOMO, persuading myself this year it’ll be different) deep down I’m not a fan. And I know I’m in good company – author Jilly Cooper’s said you should never serve it at parties as it means being stuck in the kitchen stirring it all evening.

Champagne is better, she says. Couldn’t agree more. Here’s why I’ll try and avoid mulled wine this winter…

I didn’t think I could love Jilly Cooper any more but it turns out I was entirely wrong pic.twitter.com/dDPRK73Fgn — JessRuston (@JessRuston) December 1, 2018

It’s fusty

Ever opened a jar of peanuts you’ve not used for ages and thought, ‘That smells musty’? So it is with mulled wine. As I bring the glass to my lips, I get a nose full of old spices (not to be confused with Old Spice) – cinnamon and star anise, which have been at the back of the cupboard for a year.

Pubs con you into thinking it’s festive

There it sits on the bar, the cauldron of mulled wine, just waiting for customers to part with their hard-earned cash. Underneath a ‘ye olde’ sign suggesting you warm your ‘cockles’ or similar. But the thing is, the heating is already on in the pub, your cockles will warm jut st fine anyway.

Barely dry from the Halllowe’en mulled cider, this tureen is topped up and warmed through each morning and evening (health and safety, anyone?).

It feels like cheap wine

And it is, really. Because who throws their best Merlot into a pan with a load of spices? Nobody. Worse still is the pre-made mulled wine from supermarkets. Essentially ‘winter Sangria’, this is then topped up with orange juice and slices of seasonal fruit that end up getting in the way of your supping. All for the ‘bargain’ price of about £4. Check the price of the house red – it’s probably not much more for a 250ml glass.

It feels like a trick

It could just be me, but mulled wine feels like lots of liquid for little reward. The opposite of a shot, if you will. It’s often lower in ABV, which I have no issue with if you’re not keen on getting tipsy. But much like Pimm’s, you have to quaff a lot of mulled wine to get giddy. Which means bloating, and eating through a lot of orange slices.

What’s more, mulled wine looks lovely, with all its garnish and steam, but the reality is more like a disappointing rendezvous with someone who’s used an old photo on their tinder profile.

You always get a bit of spice in your mouth

(Thinkstock/PA)

Talking of fruit, it’s not the only obstacle between you and your mulled wine. There are always bits of spice which end up either between your teeth (mmm, way to impress your Christmas crush, picking cinnamon from a molar) or some orange pith which makes you choke as you try to ask your boss about a promotion at the Christmas party.

Burned lips

As well as the hidden obstacles in the glass or cup, you have to blow on mulled wine to cool it down, work out how to hold a hot glass (or cup if you’re walking around a Christmas market) and then when you do finally dare to sup, get half the tastebuds zapped from your tongue.

It’s antisocial

Love drinking mulled wine, hate making it. pic.twitter.com/3pUGtRtw — Red Lion and Sun (@redlionandsun) November 26, 2012

Jilly’s comment about having to stir the wine goes deeper for me. Who washes up wine bottles? Nobody. But after mulled wine, there is always a pan (usually burned on the bottom) to clean. Sticky and gloopy, it also offers up those bits of spice that then make the bin whiff like bad pot pourri for weeks to come.

It makes the house smell like burnt wine

That crusted pan comes at another price: The whiff of mulled wine lingers longer than the last party guest and stain on the carpet. It sticks in the fibres of your coat, your sofa and your curtains, reminding you that it would have been far easier to buy some fizz.

© Press Association 2018