Anna Richardson: 'It's been really depressing and worrying not knowing what was wrong'

Presenter Anna Richardson talks to Gabrielle Fagan about discovering she has a thyroid issue, after a year-and-a-half of mysterious symptoms.

Glamorous, candid and quick-witted, Anna Richardson – who’s presented the likes of The Sex Education Show and controversial dating series, Naked Attraction – is the last person you’d expect to find at a loss for words.

But over the last 18 months, Richardson, 48, has been struggling with ‘brain fog’, which can make it difficult for her to remember people’s names and sometimes even words for everyday things.

She was also experiencing weight gain, irregular periods and chronic tiredness – which all seemed to point to the menopause. But when hormone replacement therapy (HRT) didn’t bring any improvement, the TV host and documentary maker, who first found fame in the Nineties on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, became increasingly anxious about her health.

Tests have revealed that Richardson – who’s been in a relationship with former Great British Bake Off presenter, Sue Perkins, since 2014 – actually has a thyroid problem, although further investigations are ongoing.

Here, she talks about the diagnosis, how her health has affected her life, and how much she values Sue’s support…

What has it been like over the past year?

“I’ve been struggling with what my gynaecologist and I thought were menopause symptoms. I have weight gain around my middle, irregular periods, aching joints, dry skin, and awful brain fog where I can forget the words for the most everyday things. That’s a nightmare with my job.

“But the worst part is feeling continually exhausted and just under the weather, getting more colds than normal. I had glandular fever years ago and it’s similar. Even after 12 hours sleep a night, I’m still tired. It’s like being a teenager again, as all I’m capable of is sitting around in pyjamas, watching telly and going to bed!

“Despite taking HRT during this time, there’s been no improvement and in the last month I’ve had to cut back on work, and recently even had to cancel hosting a charity event. I just haven’t got enough energy – and forget having a social life. It’s been really depressing and very worrying, because I couldn’t seem to find out what was really wrong.”

Do you know what’s causing your problems now?

Anna Richardson in October 2018, taking a selfie next to a portrait of herself at an exhibition to launch a mental health campaign (David Mirzeoff/PA)

“I’m at the beginning of a journey to find out what’s wrong. Two months ago, blood tests showed my thyroid (the gland in the throat that produces the hormone thyroxine, which is essential for maintaining a normal metabolism) was under-active, so not functioning as well as it should. I’ve been taking a low dose of thyroxine, which hasn’t helped that much – so when I still wasn’t feeling right, I went back to the gynaecologist.

“I’ve been diagnosed with secondary hypothyroidism, which was initially thought to be caused by Hashimoto’s disease (where the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, making it swell and become damaged). That has similar symptoms to those I’m suffering and is apparently often mistaken for the menopause. But recent further blood tests are now indicating that the master gland in the brain, the pituitary, may be causing the problem, but it may not.

“My levels of thyroid hormone are 12, which is borderline normal – they can be 12-20 – whereas in 2011, when I had a general medical check up, they were 19. That level shouldn’t change much, so clearly something’s had a massive impact on my thyroid gland.

“I’m seeing an endocrinologist and waiting for scans and tests, and one of many possible scenarios is a pituitary tumour. They are quite common and apparently around 99% are benign, or there may also be chronic fatigue syndrome following my having glandular fever (Epstein-Barr virus). It’s all uncertain and up in the air until I get the results.”

Has Sue been supportive during this time?

we are so delighted whenever a public figure speaks out about thyroid disease – it's seldom talked about but more people should know about thyroid health for early diagnosis and optimum treatment https://t.co/Ap1H2oMmA0 Bravo @AnnaRichardso — The Thyroid Trust (@ThyroidTrust) November 27, 2018

“Over the last 18 months, Sue’s got a bit frustrated with me at times and said, ‘For goodness sake, it’s midday, you should be up! You’re sleeping way too much.’ I think she thought I’d been struck down by extreme bone idleness!

“But since we’ve realised there’s a problem, she’s been so supportive and great at calming me down and reassuring me. If it turns out to be a pituitary tumour, it would be a weird coincidence – Sue has a benign pituitary tumour, a prolactinoma (which affects the secretion of hormones).

“She found out completely by chance in 2007, when she had to have regular blood tests for a TV series. She takes medication and sees an endocrinologist regularly.

“She’s told me: ‘If that’s what it turns out to be, don’t worry – these things can be managed, we just need to find out what’s going on.’ In one sense for me, it’s a relief. I can now at least say to people, ‘Please bear with me if I’m feeling a bit fuzzy and I’m not as energetic because I have a thyroid thing going on’.”

How important is your relationship to your happiness?

“Very. If you had ever asked me a few years ago, ‘Did you ever think you would end up with a woman?’, I’d have said no – but I find myself here and I’m very accepting and very, very happy and looking forward to the future.

“Sue and I admit we’re both Alpha females, and so that can cause fireworks in our house if we clash, but that makes it exciting and fun.

“As I smash headlong into 50, I think it would be great to have a permanent commitment, so I would like us to marry. I don’t think it even crosses Sue’s mind, but I’m a vicar’s daughter and I’m quite traditional. I’m also thinking quite a lot about having a family and adoption.”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Vagina, vagina, vagina. There…I’ve got your attention! If you want to know all about your lady bits & how to manage #menopause then check out my chat with @andrea_mclean & Shazia Malik @ThePortlandHosp in Ep5 #HealthFactvsFiction : https://t.co/ROhSdMjImK — Anna Richardson (@AnnaRichardso) November 29, 2018

“For me, it’s: ‘Try to be absolutely comfortable with who you are.’

“I’ve got to a stage in my late-40s, where I’m supremely confident with who I am, and I’m OK with being me. That’s a great feeling.”

