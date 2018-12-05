How to make Brontë Aurell's chocolate and oat balls - the perfect handmade gift

5th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

Great for kids and adults alike, these bite-sized treats are a Danish Christmas speciality.

Scandi Christmas

All Scandinavian kids know this basic chocolate treat recipe, says Brontë Aurell. It requires no baking and is super-quick to make, as it’s essentially butter, cocoa and sugar.

In Sweden and Norway, these are made all year round, but they’re usually kept for the festive season in Denmark. Make these ahead and keep them in the fridge, as they last for a week or so.

“I tend to make a few batches and flavour them for different tastes, either flavouring the balls as I make them or rolling them in flavoured coverings,” says Aurell. “Colourful sprinkles and gentle flavours suit kids, but for a grown-up version, alcohol and more coffee work well.

“Make a large quantity, split the mixture into several batches (I normally do four batches of around 200g each) and flavour each one at the end. I’ve included some favourite variations below, but this recipe is perfect for experimentation.”

Ingredients:
(Makes 30-40 balls)

250g, plus 2tbs butter, softened
400g rolled oats
150g icing/confectioners’ sugar
3–4tbs (heaped) cocoa powder
4tbs brewed strong coffee, cooled
1tsp vanilla sugar

Chocolate and oat treats
(Peter Cassidy/Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until you have a good, uniform mixture. I usually do it in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, but this isn’t difficult to do by hand.

Make equal-sized balls (usually the size of a whole walnut), then roll in your chosen covering (see below), before chilling in the fridge. The traditional treat is simply rolled in pearl/nibbed sugar, desiccated/dried shredded coconut or hundreds and thousands/sprinkles.

View this post on Instagram

Can I tell you my favourite picture from my new book #ScandiKitchenChristmas? It’s this one. I wanted it as a cover, that’s how much I loved it. I probably did mention that a few times, too… oops. Although I see now why it it wouldn’t have worked as well as the one we chose. But this photo just says Christmas to me. It has Swedish, Danish and Norwegian treats in there… baubles and ribbon. And a #Dalahorse; @petecassidyfoto hid so many Dalahorses in the book: how many can you spot? It’s like Where’s Wally! . I’m so pleased with this book. I really hope you’ll like it, too, and that it makes you feel all festive 🎄 . . #christmascooking #nordicbaking #scandinavianbaking #hygge #fika #jul #jul2018 #sweden #denmark #norway #julen2018 #kokbok #juleopskrifter

A post shared by Bronte Aurell (@bronteathome) on

Flavours and coverings:

ORANGE – This one is for the grown-ups only
Add two tablespoons of Cointreau and 1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest to 200g of your mixture. Roll in chocolate sprinkles.

ALMOND – Another adults-only one
Add two tablespoons of Amaretto to 200g of your mixture, then roll in toasted, chopped almonds.

RASPBERRY – Children can enjoy this one
Add one tablespoon of raspberry jam/preserve to 200g of your mixture. Roll in freeze-dried raspberry pieces or chocolate sprinkles.

Book cover of ScandiKitchen Christmas
(Peter Cassidy /Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

ScandiKitchen Christmas by Brontë Aurell, photography Peter Cassidy is published by Ryland Peters & Small, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance
Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

Chrissy Teigen's son Miles has flat head syndrome - here's what parents need to know about the condition
Chrissy Teigen's son Miles has flat head syndrome - here's what parents need to know about the condition

Strictly's Joe Sugg responds after kids expertly recreate his dance routine

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Victoria's Secret TV ratings fall, 6 forward-thinking lingerie brands to get to know

As Victoria's Secret TV ratings fall, 6 forward-thinking lingerie brands to get to know
17 year old Corrie star welcomes first child

17 year old Corrie star welcomes first child
Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'

Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'