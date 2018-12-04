Want to drink champagne all day long this Christmas? Here's how to do it

An industry expert explains how to pair the right style of fizz with all those festive favourites. By Sam Wylie-Harris.

It may sound extravagant, but we’re firm believers that there’s a bubbly out there to suit every minute of the day.

And with a host of champagne styles to match the great fanfare of the festive feast, you can pop the corks from dawn ‘til dusk at Christmas, if you like.

Whether it’s a plate of smoked salmon, a bronzed bird or sliver of blue cheese you’re tucking into, the spectrum of sparkle can be as fine, powerful or meaty as the medley of food being served.

“What better excuse than Christmas Day to drink champagne from start to finish? Champagne is a very flexible drink and it can fit nicely around the set food traditions, making for inspired pairings,” says David Hesketh, master of wine at Champagne Laurent-Perrier.

To perfect your pouring prowess, Hesketh shares his top tips…

1. What to drink with Christmas Eve canapés

Champagne Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut, £42.99, Majestic (Laurent-Perrier/PA)

“What better way to start the festive celebrations than with a good non-vintage with the canapés,” suggests Hesketh.

Try: Champagne Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut, £42.99, Majestic

2. What to serve with Christmas Day brunch for the first cheers of the day

Bucks Fizz (Thinkstock/PA)

“Opt for something light, fresh and elegant for mid-morning sipping,” says Hesketh. “A lot of champagne aficionados ask if it’s OK to serve Bucks Fizz. As long as it’s fresh orange juice and good champagne, of course it is!”

3. What to drink with turkey

Champagne Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009, £52, Clos 19 (Moët & Chandon/PA)

“Turkey and all of the trimmings requires a champagne with more weight and flavour concentration, suggesting vintage rather than non-vintage champagne,” says Hesketh. “Many vintage champagnes on the market are around eight to 10 years old and will have been aged longer at the cellar, giving greater complexity and ability to complement an indulgent Christmas day feast.”

Try: Champagne Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009, £52, Clos 19

4. What to drink with alternative roast meats, such as goose

Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut NV, £60, Waitrose.com (Laurent-Perrier/PA)

“Most people associate rosé with al fresco summer moments, however Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé is the perfect accompaniment to meats such as goose. Made from pinot noir grapes, the brief maceration of juice on skins gives an attractive rosé colour, whilst the acidity and tannin cut through richness of the meat,” explains Hesketh. “What’s more, Cuvée Rosé is the perfect celebratory serve and the iconic bottle makes for the ultimate Christmas table centrepiece too.”

Try: Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut NV, £60, Waitrose.com

5. What to drink alongside dessert

Taittinger Nocturne Champagne, reduced to £28 from £35, Tesco (Taittinger/PA)

“Select a light champagne with some sweetness to counterbalance the richness of Christmas pudding,” Hesketh suggests.

Try: Taittinger Nocturne Champagne, reduced to £28 from £35, Tesco

6. The best champagne to accompany the Christmas cheese board

Ayala Brut Nature (Zero Dosage) NV Champagne, £28.39, DrinksDirect.co.uk (Ayala/PA)

“Champagne is not often considered a successful food match alongside cheese, and usually for good reason as cheese can easily overpower a delicate champagne. However, with a little thought, it can surprise,” says Hesketh. “Stock up on a dry champagne, such as an Ultra Brut/Brut Nature (no added sugar). The marked acidity and prolonged ageing make it suitable for serving alongside lighter blue cheeses and firmer alpine cheeses.”

Try: Ayala Brut Nature (Zero Dosage) NV Champagne, £28.39, DrinksDirect.co.uk

