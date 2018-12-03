Spice Girl Mel B: I'm still healing

As her explosive memoir is published, Melanie Brown reveals how she is improving her wellbeing after her 10-year marriage.

Always the outspoken member of The Spice Girls, Melanie Brown has once again been thrown into the spotlight amid sensational headlines charting her relationship with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, sexual encounters with both men and women, cocaine and alcohol abuse and attempted suicide.

The latest stories have been sparked by her memoir Brutally Honest, which has already attracted huge publicity with her claims that her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte physically and mentally abused her during their 10-year marriage – claims he strongly denies – and her attempted suicide in 2014, when she downed 200 aspirin.

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte in 2014 (Rick Findler/PA)

Today, her clear skin, swept-back short hair and toned figure indicate that she is recovering, having divorced Belafonte last year, but she says the healing is an ongoing process.

“I’ve taken my power back and my life back. I get up in the morning and I decide my life now, which was not the case for 10 years,” she declares.

Brown and Belafonte, both 43, share custody of their seven-year-old daughter Madison and she also has two other daughters, Phoenix, 19, from her marriage to Spice Girls backing dancer Jimmy Gulzar, and Angel, 11, from her relationship with comedian Eddie Murphy.

Happy times with Eddie Murphy (Melanie Brown/PA)

Therapy helps

Today, she says she’s still healing, still has therapy and has just taken a course in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), a technique used to relieve psychological stress.

“I get lots of flashbacks,” she says. “A friend of mine came in and gave me a hug the other day and I said, ‘Don’t touch me!’ because I was so used to being launched at.

“Because of therapy, because I’m talking about it, because I’ve written about it so intensely in my book, that in itself is very therapeutic for me.”



The hardest parts to write were about her children and her father, who died in 2017, she notes.

“As a mother you don’t want to admit what kind of mother you know you were at that time. Phoenix now says to me ‘You’re going to help so many people, including yourself’.

Helping women

Melanie Brown (Malachi Banales/PA)

She has recently become a patron for the charity Women’s Aid and believes that helping abused women may become another career for her away from showbiz.

“That’s why I was so happy when Women’s Aid asked me to be a patron.”

What would her advice be to women who are the victims of domestic abuse?

“You just have to realise and know that that’s wrong. You have to take the blame off yourself. You don’t choose them, they choose you, they find you.”

Tattoo removal

She’s had surgery since her relationship with Belafonte ended, showing me the scar from having Belafonte’s name cut from the tattoo down her ribcage which used to say, ‘Stephen, till death do us part, you own my heart’.

She says: “I wanted to get rid. I never wanted to get the tattoo in the first place, he made me do it. I wanted the scar to be big and ugly as a reminder. I have it (the skin) in a little jar in my house, which my friend still thinks is very strange. I will burn that piece of flesh or bury it when I am ready.

“Psychologically, that person has been removed from my body and removed from my life.”



“The skin has healed. I am still healing. I still have a long way to go,” she writes.

Exercise and a wellbeing regime has helped her in her recovery. She became a Reiki master at 19 and has a Reiki room at her home in West Hollywood, as well as a gym. She’s been known to do 600 stomach crunches a day, when she wants to be ‘ripped’.

Working out

“Working out is good. I do a lot of Bikram yoga and I run a lot. It’s 25 minutes of just you in your own little world, which is really important, when you’re not worried about your phone or your emails or work.”

Cosmetic surgery

She has, by her own admission, had her fair share of cosmetic surgery, including small surgeries on her face, eyes, breasts and stomach, and even vagina rejuvenation.

“I’ve had a few tweaks,” she says, smiling, recalling that when she was recovering from surgery, a girlfriend told her that people who’ve been through trauma often do that.

She knows that she is still recovering.

“And along the way there will be bouts of depression, panic attacks, insomnia and paranoia, and your throat will be gripped in turn by guilt, fear and shame,” she writes.

Coping mechanisms



While at times in her marriage she descended into drugs and alcohol abuse, she says that’s all in the past.

“I don’t do drugs and I haven’t done drugs since I left him. That’s something I never wanted to do in the first place.”

Fit for Spice Girls tour

In April, she starts rehearsals for the forthcoming Spice Girls tour and, thanks to good diet and exercise, she knows she’ll be ready.

“I eat healthily and I don’t deny myself. I had fish and chips and scraps the other day and I’ll have a pizza, but I don’t overindulge. I don’t have pizza every single day for a week. I just listen to my body and I’m good to my body.”

And what about the future?

“I don’t like to look too far ahead. I like to be present because I’m very happily present now. I can decide what clothes I wear and where I go. It’s about taking my own power back.”

(Malachi Banales/Quadrille/PA)

Brutally Honest by Melanie Brown with Louise Gannon is published by Quadrille, priced £17.99. Available now.

:: Stephen Belafonte, who has previously strongly denied the allegations made against him by Melanie Brown, told the Press Association: “Everything that she said in that book, I can disprove.” He said he did not want to give a quick response to us but would be willing to have a more complete conversation when he could present his own evidence.

