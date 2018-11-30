G20: All the Argentinian food politicians should try in Buenos Aires

They should definitely eat an empanada or two between meetings.

As world leaders congregate for the G20 summit, key topics like Brexit and the stand-off between China and US President Trump will be on the table.

All these weighty issues can give you a bit of a headache, so we find ourselves drawn more towards another subject: The food. The politicians in attendance might not have much time to try the local cuisine, but if they do they’re in for a real treat.

The country has historically seen a big wave of immigration from European countries like Italy, so you’ll find Argentine versions of pizza and pasta dishes almost everywhere you turn.

But what about the dishes which are much more classically Argentinian? These are the ones political bigwigs should be trying during their trip…

Empanadas

Most South American countries have their own version of an empanada – arguably the country’s most popular street food – and all will claim theirs is the best. Not to reduce it too much, but it’s pretty much a Cornish pasty – a small pastry parcel stuffed with either meat, veg or a combination of both.

The most classic Argentinian empanada filling is beef with seasonings like onion, garlic and cumin, but you can also get specialities from different regions. Take the Jujuy province, which stuffs them with beef, chicken, goat or llama along with chilli, onion and peas. Meanwhile, in Patagonia, they specialise in lamb and even experiment with seafood.

Bondiola

Argentinians love a good meat sandwich. Take the bondiola, another popular street food.

Also known as bondipan, it’s bread (often baguette-style) stuffed with roast pork shoulder and lemon juice. Depending on how much you like to mix up your sandwiches, you can add other things like fried eggs, cheese or salsa.

Choripán

If you don’t know anything about Argentinian cuisine, you’ll at least know it’s famous for red meat and wine. That’s why going to an asado is probably the first thing omnivores will do on a trip to Buenos Aires.

Asado is basically a barbecue (but it also refers to how beef is grilled) – it’s become an Argentinian ritual which involves many courses, each meatier than the next, cooked on a grill called a parrilla.

Choripán is often a starter at a barbecue – it’s a sausage sandwich with various additions like chimichurri (more on that later). Don’t worry – if you don’t quite make it to a local asado, choripán is a popular street food that you’ll easily find. If you wanted something a bit more hardcore, try morcipán – the blood sausage version.

Chimichurri

Politicians won’t have to try too hard to seek out chimichurri – chances are it’ll be in at least one dish they eat during the summit.

It’s a type of sauce or salsa that goes with literally anything – but this is Argentina, so obviously you should be putting it on grilled meat. It’s easy to make and involves no cooking. All you need to do is chop up parsley, garlic and oregano and add olive oil and red wine vinegar (and maybe some chilli if you want some heat).

Provoleta

After just a few days in Buenos Aires you’ll soon discover that if something can be barbecued, the Argentinians will do it. It’s not just meat that gets the grilling treatment, but also cheese: Enter Provoleta.

Luckily, you don’t need to have gone to culinary school to rustle up this one. It’s thick slices of a cheese similar to provolone – this one is trademarked – and cooked on coals until it starts bubbling. This isn’t a fondue (that would get pretty messy on a barbecue), but rather the cheese is charred and gooey and not entirely molten.

It’s often served as a starter with crusty bread. If you don’t have coals to hand, you can either put it under the grill or place the cheese in a frying pan over the barbecue which makes sure none of the goodness drips through.

Medialunas

This sweet treat has a distinctly French influence – essentially smaller and sweeter croissants. In fact, medialuna literally means “half moon”.

The pastry is all butter and often has a simple sugar glaze on top. If you really want to do it like the Argentinians, eat your medialuna with dulche de leche – a spread made by slowly heating up sweetened milk. Dulche de leche is so loved in the country it’s commonly eaten on toast for breakfast or added into coffee.

Alfajores

You’ll find alfajores all across Latin America – from Argentina to Ecuador they’re hugely popular, maybe because they include a huge helping of everyone’s favourite: Dulche de leche.

Alfajores are simple but delicious – two crumbly cookies making a sandwich with the sweet, caramel-y spread in between. Depending on how you like things, this creation is then dipped in chocolate, sprinkled with icing sugar or rolled in coconut.

