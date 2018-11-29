As the first MP announces he is HIV positive - who needs to get tested, how to do it and how often

Lloyd Russell-Moyle has become the first sitting MP to reveal an HIV diagnosis - here's how you check for the world's most famous virus

In an historic first, a sitting MP has stood up in the House of Commons and revealed that he is HIV-positive.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, made the announcement ahead of World Aids Day on December 1. “My feeling now is a relief that it’s over and done with,” said Russell-Moyle, who was first diagnosed nine years ago, “let’s see where the next few days take us. Let’s hope they take us in a positive direction.”

The announcement comes alongside some good news in the fight against the virus, as a new report from Public Health England shows that the UK has not only met but smashed a series of 90% targets set by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids. 92% of people living with HIV have a diagnosis, and of them, 98% of people are receiving treatment. Even better, 97% of those have been treated with enough success that they are unable to pass the virus on.

The main factors were HIV testing, condom use and early treatment, with Aids awareness at the forefront of the fight. So, who should be getting tested, how often should the tests take place, and how do you go about arranging one?

Who is most at risk?

Men who have unprotected sex with other men top the risk list, ahead of drug users sharing needles. And the NHS cites women who have unprotected heterosexual sex with men who have sex with men as being a risk group too.

HIV is not passed on as easily as some think: You cannot, for example, get HIV through kissing. The virus is carried in blood and some bodily fluids, including semen, breast milk, and some vaginal fluids.

Young people should take particular care: They may not be more at risk per se, but those under 30 who didn’t live through the Aids crisis of the 1980s, may have lower awareness than anyone who witnessed the destruction HIV can bring.

You can also catch HIV via medical blood transfusion. This, however, is now exceptionally rare in the UK and Ireland, but travellers in developing countries should proceed with caution.

How often should you get tested?

If you’re in an at-risk group, then pretty regularly. Men who have sex with men should be tested at least once a year, which rises to every three months if the sex is unprotected or with casual partners.

“It’s about common sense really,” says Ian Green, chief executive of leading HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, “and it’s just good practice to test regularly for HIV and other STIs.”

The NHS also advises black African men and women to gets tests and maintain regular screenings if having unprotected sex with new partners, as should drugs users who have shared needles.

Seek medical advice immediately if you think you may have come into contact with the virus, and if given the all-clear, book in a follow-up test one to three months afterwards.

How do you go about getting tested?

There are four types of publicly-available HIV tests, and given that symptoms often don’t appear for many years, the only way to check for HIV is to use one of them.

The most reliable is an ordinary blood test – administered by a doctor and analysed in the lab, it’s the gold standard for detecting infection.

“You can find out where to test locally via the It Starts With Me website,” says Green, “and anyone can test for free and in confidence at their local sexual health clinic.”

Other options include a point of care test, in which a sample of saliva or prick of blood is analysed by a doctor on the spot, or there are testing kits that can be used at home.

“Testing for HIV is now quicker and easier than ever before,” says Green. “You can test at lots of different locations, or even test at home and get a result within 15 minutes, which many people still don’t know.”

No test is 100% accurate, and are all subject to the ‘window period’ – a variable length of time after the initial infection, during which the virus is difficult to detect.

A bearable burden

One final point to note, and it’s an important one: Attaching stigma to HIV has never been as nonsensical as it is today. “We now have robust evidence showing that people living with HIV and on effective treatment cannot pass the virus on to anyone else,” says Green, “which is true for 97% of all people diagnosed and on treatment in the UK.”

“This is amazing progress, but in recent polling, we found that just 10% of people believe it. It’s true, and we want everyone to stop doubting the science.”

