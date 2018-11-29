As Sally Rooney wins Book Of The Year: Read these novels if you liked Normal People

Rooney's writing is personal, gripping and heartbreaking - but she's not the only one with work like that.

It’s proving to be a particularly successful year for Irish author Sally Rooney, who has scooped yet another prize for her novel Normal People.

She was named the winner of the seventh Waterstones Book of the Year awards, a contest which is unusual because of how remarkably broad it is. Instead of having categories like ‘fiction’, ‘non-fiction’ or ‘cookery writing’, anyone can win the top prize, with work published at any time.

This year, Rooney beat off competition from Dolly Alderton’s book Everything I Know About Love, and Isabel Hardman’s Why We Get The Wrong Politicians, as well as a collection of poetry and an anonymous account of life as a barrister.

We are thrilled to announce that the Waterstones #BookOfTheYear is Normal People by Sally Rooney. Loved by critics, and an army of booksellers and readers; discover a book destined to be a future classic:https://t.co/jBFeLeSqzM pic.twitter.com/ShIAl0IXOr — Waterstones (@Waterstones) November 29, 2018

Normal People follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell from a small town in Ireland to studying at Trinity College in Dublin. It’s a realistic and heartbreaking account of a fractious teenage relationship that has love at its heart, but can’t seem to quite work out.

If you’re a fan of Rooney’s work, here are some books you might like to read next.

The Mars Room – Rachel Kushner

What’s it about? The story centres around Romy, who is starting a long sentence in prison. Between her adjustment to her new life, we hear various other voices, from a prison teacher to a crooked cop. As the book goes on, we learn more about Romy’s San Francisco life before Stanville Women’s Correctional Facility – from dancing at the Mars Room strip club, her relationship with her seven-year-old son Jackson, to how she got locked up.

Why should you read it? This is definitely grittier than Normal People, but the interpersonal relationships are just as poignant. It might be set in a women’s prison, but don’t be under any illusions: This is not Orange Is The New Black, but rather a take-down of American institutionals. It feels like an honest, raw and real portrayal of the humanity and inhumanity of being behind bars. If that’s not enough to entice you, you should probably know it was shortlisted for this year’s Man Booker prize.

Convenience Store Woman – Sayaka Murata

What’s it about? After university, the slightly odd Keiko Furukura starts working at a convenience store. In order to blend in with the crowd, she copies everyone else around her, but at 36 years old, she’s still single and working at the same place. Others have moved on to families and babies, and starting wondering why Keiko doesn’t too – but she loves the order and pattern of the store. One day, she meets a man who disrupts this order, but potentially in a way she can use to her own advantage.

Why should you read it? Convenience Store Woman is a brilliant mix of tragedy and comedy, and Keiko is an arresting character. It’s also a searing look at Japanese society and the pressures to conform, which can lead to loneliness. An incredibly quirky read, this is quite unlike any other book you’ll come across.

The Incendiaries – R.O. Kwon

What’s it about? Korean-American university student Phoebe is slowly drawn into the tangled web of a cult. The story is told from her perspective, Will’s (her former boyfriend who doesn’t understand what is happening) and the mysterious John Leal’s, who proselytises Phoebe.

Why should you read it? Reading this novel is almost like watching a car-crash in slow motion – it’s tragic, but you just can’t look away. It’s a particularly interesting exploration of religion, and Kwon speaks about how it’s inspired by losing her own faith in God.

Orchid And The Wasp – Caoilinn Hughes

What’s it about? The book follows the strong-willed Gael, who is raised by career-driven and wealthy parents in Dublin. The family falls apart after the 2008 economic crash and Gael’s brother Guthrie is too unwell to finish school. Ambitious and also driven, the protagonist goes to London and then New York, always knowing how to blag her way to get what she wants, but increasingly realising how lost she truly is.

Why should you read it? Like Normal People, it’s a bildungsroman of sorts – it follows Gael as she grapples coming of age in a loveless environment. It’s on a more global and epic scale than Rooney’s book, but deals with similar themes of finding out who you are, love and abandonment.

