As mead makes a comeback: Everything you need to know about the world's oldest alcoholic drink

Now you can drink like a Viking...

For an ancient drink – in fact it’s the oldest alcoholic drink in the world – Mead is having a very fashionable moment indeed.

English Heritage has just announced that it’s now selling a bottle of the stuff every 10 minutes and sales have been increasing by 10% a year for the past three years.

But if you’re not sure what kind of drink it is, you’re not alone because it’s a very quirky brew. Not a wine, not a beer, not even a spirit, it’s still classed as an alcoholic beverage.

Here’s everything you need to know…

1. What is mead exactly?

Mead is made when water and honey is fermented with yeast, turning honey-water into a kind of honey-wine.

The flavour can range from sweet to dry. If it’s made in the traditional way, the taste will be rich, floral and pungent. But in modern times, fruits, spices, herbs and even vegetables can be added during fermentation, which can makes the drink less sweet.

2. Who first drank it?

The story of mead is a curious one. It dates back thousands of years and has been glugged by ancient civilisations. It was beloved by Vikings and the Greeks believed it was the ‘drink of Gods’, falling from the heavens as dew and then gathered by bees.

According to English Heritage, it was made in Britain in Roman times and newlyweds were presented with this tasty tipple to enjoy during what we now call their ‘honeymoon’.

3. Why is it coming back into fashion now?

The mythology of mead has catapulted it into the hit TV show Game of Thrones. In the fantasy drama, it’s one of the drinks Jaime Lannister sinks when he’s off duty and not battling the White Walkers.

“It’s wonderful that this very old drink is now being discovered by a whole new generation,” says Samuel Boulton, managing director, The Vanguard Bar which boasts the largest selection of mead in the UK.

“With the success of Game Of Thrones, as well as the rise in popularity of experimental cocktails, you could definitely call mead the new up and coming drink and our customers really enjoy that historical throwback with the modern twist.”

4. How should I drink it?

A drink with positive benefits (by using honey you’re encouraging pollination and the bee community), budding mixologists can use mead to replace sugar syrup in cocktails.

This sweet, honey- based drink can also be enjoyed neat at room temperature to compliment strong cheeses and casseroles.

Try Lyme Bay Winery Traditional Mead (£8.99, Waitrose); otherwise English Heritage have a lovely range priced from £10.50 which also includes a Christmas Mead from Lyme Bay Winery. Cheers!

