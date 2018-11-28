As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape

The super-toned former X Factor finalist has been wowing viewers with her abs in the jungle.

She’s the pop starlet with a megawatt smile – but Fleur East has swapped the stage for the jungle in this year’s I’m a Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here.

And aside from baffling viewers over her ‘is she or isn’t she’ veganism, I’m a Celeb fans have been taking some serious gym inspiration from her incredible abs.

The 31-year-old star was already a trained dancer when she found fame on the X Factor in 2014, but a quick scroll through her Instagram reveals she has another major exercise passion – lifting weights.

Here, we’ve unearthed 5 things that East does to maintain her amazing physique.

1. She loves a HIIT session

With her high-energy performances, it’s no surprise that East is a fan of working up a sweat with HIIT – a type of tough, high-intensity training that alternates intense bursts of exercise with short periods of recovery time.

“HIIT Training is my favourite way to work out,” she told BT.com. “I like a challenge and knowing I can rest in between helps me to push even more for the minute I need to do each exercise.”

2. She lifts weights

These days, the idea that women shouldn’t lift weights because they’ll bulk up is pretty outdated, and East is just one of many female celebs that champion strength training to build a strong, lean and muscular physique.

“I found that I was the leanest I’ve ever been when I lifted heavier weights, because I burned more fat,” she also told BT.com.

She’s so passionate about strength training, she’s even launched her own ‘gym in a box’, called the W8 gym – a portable weights set that she attributes to helping her get the body she has now.

It weighs 14.5 kg in total, has three sets of dumbbells, three sets of resistance bands and TRX handles.

East says she uses it to perform moves like weighted squats, kettlebell swings and TRX chest presses when she doesn’t have time to go to the gym.

3. She does Joe Wicks’ exercises like the rest of us

With a jam-packed schedule of performances and appearances across the country, it’s not surprising that East struggles to get to the gym as often as she’d like to.

When she’s pushed for time, she turns to everyone’s favourite curly-haired PT to get the job done.

Speaking about Joe Wicks’ popular home workout videos, she told Get The Gloss: “I love all of them, the 15-minute ab workouts, or 15 minute HIIT workouts. I’ve done some of them back to back when I really want to kill myself.

“I love doing things that are easy, that I don’t have to leave the house for. You really underestimate how much of a sweat you can get from working out in your living room.”

4. …Or she works out to Netflix

Most people lie vertically on the sofa when they’re catching up on House of Cards, but not East. She prefers to pop a casual set of squats during a TV binge.

“If I’m not feeling motivated, there are two tricks – I will get up put on my gym clothes so I’m already in my kit and I will put Netflix on and just work out – time just goes,” she told Get The Gloss.

“Black Mirror is my favourite thing, Jane the Virgin is another favourite and American Horror Stories. Those episodes can be an hour long, so I’ll know I will have worked out for an hour.”

5. She doesn’t diet or weigh herself

Despite being fitness obsessed, East refreshingly says she doesn’t live by the number on her scales – she works out to feel good and gain muscle, rather than to lose weight.

“I wouldn’t ever weigh myself unless I was with my trainer and then we’d measure body fat,” she told Get The Gloss.

“The scales lie – they really freak you out. I don’t think anyone should really weigh themselves.”

