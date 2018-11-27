Beaujolais is back: 5 reasons to drink more of this tasty French table wine

It's been off our radar for years, but it's headlining again - Sam Wylie-Harris explains why.

Despite being a huge success in the Eighties, Bojo (it’s new trendy name) has been banished from the limelight for nearly 40 years.

At the height of its fame, we would glug back copious amounts of gamay (the Beaujolais grape), but with changing tastes in the Nineties and a swing to punchy New World wines, this fruity, light red rapidly fell from grace.

Happily, however, Beaujolais is back. But why the change of fortune and what’s the big deal?

1. The 2018 vintage is one of the best

Morrisons Beaujolais Nouveau, £6 Morrisons

This year’s vintage has been cited as one of the best in 50 years. The hot, dry summer has resulted in an extremely high-quality harvest, which translates into a lip-smacking crowd-pleaser. Try Morrisons Beaujolais Nouveau 2018, £6, which is back on the shelves for the first time in 20 years and available in more than 300 stores across the UK.

2. It’s bang up to date

Our tastes are changing and we’re not so thirsty for high-impact wines. “We’re expecting this Beaujolais to be the best for many years. Its light fruity style is in line with what many wine drinkers are looking for today, so it’s a perfect time to bring back a wine that many customers will still remember fondly from its heyday in the Eighties,” says Clive Donaldson, Morrisons’ wine sourcing manager.

3. Gamay comes in many guises with wide appeal

Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages, £8.50, Tesco

It’s not just one grape fits all: The wine-growing area of Beaujolais (south of Burgundy) creates a vast range of wines, with great value for money and easy drinking styles, such as Beaujolais and Beaujolais-Villages, to the 10 prestigious Beaujolais crus, which are very special wines indeed.

For something special to impress the in-laws this Christmas, the likes of Fleurie, Morgon and Saint-Amour appellations (regions) offer sophisticated and elegant wines, or for something gluggable at a Christmas party, an aromatic Chiroubles should fit the bill.

4. The wines taste terrific with food

If you compare gamay with other red grapes, it has the lowest tannins, which means the delicate florals, bright fruitiness and subtle earthy notes complement a wide array of dishes. And because there’s moderate acidity, you can serve Beaujolais with sweet and sour salmon, roast chicken, recipes with winter flavours and even blue cheeses. More complex wines can be paired with richer foods, such as crispy black pudding.

5. They need to be drunk young

(Thinkstock/PA)

There’s no ageing potential with Beaujolais, and even though there’s a serious side and more depth of flavour to the crus, they don’t have the potential to improve with age. Beaujolais has a fast turn around – the Nouveaus should be drunk within six months of hitting the shelves; regular Beaujolais within two years and ideally a cru within three years.

© Press Association 2018