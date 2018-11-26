Here are the gardening books to put on your Christmas wish list

Whether you’re interested in growing your own produce, getting rid of pests, taking the garden indoors or looking through the keyhole at the gardening quirks of the rich and famous, there’s a Christmas gift out there for you.

Here are five books for the armchair gardener you may become over the festive season…

1. RHS Can Anything Stop Slugs? by Guy Barter (Mitchell Beazley, £14.99)



(Mitchell Beazley/PA)

If anyone can help you get rid of pesky slugs and other nuisances, the RHS chief horticulturist Guy Barter can. The slightly misleading title covers many of the most common problems encountered in a garden – as well as some slightly more unusual ones.

It tackles aphids, squirrels, mosquitoes and other annoying problems, including black bottoms on tomatoes, in easy-to-follow, down-to-earth language, as well as boxes of fascinating facts. Ideal for dipping in and out of during the festive season.

2. Root, Nurture, Grow by Rose Ray and Caro Langton (Quadrille, £18)



(Quadrille/PA)

As spaces become smaller and gardeners battle for outdoor space, many are taking their plants indoors. This book is ideal for those who want to share, swap and celebrate the various methods of multiplying their favourite plants at almost no cost at all.

The authors, who run a ‘green interior’ company, reveal how to propagate any houseplant, take cuttings, cultivate runners and offshoots, and even grow new root systems in the air.

With a step-by-step guide to methods, illustrated with pictures, along with a list of houseplants and the recommended methods of propagation for them, this is a perfect gift for anyone who wants to expand their indoor garden, or just increase their stock to gift to their pals.

3. The Generous Gardener: Private Paradises Shared by Caroline Donald (Pimpernel Press, £30)



(Pimpernel Press/PA)

Ever wondered what sort of gardens are kept by celebrities? Well, now you have the chance to find out, as famous garden lovers, from bestselling author Jilly Cooper and TV presenter Kelly Brook, to celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight and Grammy award-winning singer Corinne Bailey Rae, reveal some of the secrets of their own gardens in this new book.

Find out how Cooper pays tribute to her dear departed animals; how Bailey Rae has modelled a flower bed on a scheme inspired by Piet Oudolf; and why Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton have gone for bright, cut flowers on their terraces. Written by the gardening editor of The Sunday Times, who has been allowed beyond the gate of many a private paradise.

4. The Ten-Minute Gardener by Val Bourne (Bantam, £9.99)



(Bantam/PA)

This month-by-month guide to growing your own is a perfect stocking-filler for the novice and the more experienced gardener, set out in chronological order of months and the jobs to do in each, offering simple to-do lists split into fruit and veg, the secrets of success, organic tips and rainy day alternatives.

For those who enjoy a bit of trivia over the festive season, the guide is also peppered with ‘Did You Know’ facts, history and folklore.

5. My Tiny Veg Plot: Big Ideas For Small Spaces by Lia Leendertz, Mark Diacono (Pavilion, £9.99)



(Pavilion/PA)

Think you don’t have enough space to grow your own? My Tiny Veg Plot is full of ingenious solutions for slotting vegetables and fruit into teeny-tiny spaces – on balconies, roofs, steps, window boxes, windowsills, and even in the back of a truck! Inspiring tales and practical projects will help you make the most of all the space you have.

