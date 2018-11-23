You can now actually buy prosecco flavoured protein powder to make your gym routine more festive

23rd Nov 18 | Lifestyle

It's basically like drinking a bottle of bubbly - but without any risk of a hangover.

If you’re trying to keep your training on track over the festive season, but you still enjoy knocking back a prosecco or two at the weekend, we may just have found the post-workout treat for you.

Myprotein, a sports nutrition company, has just launched a protein powder that’s flavoured like the Italian white wine so gym bunnies who are cutting back on booze can still get their festive fizz fix.

Describing it as “the perfect post-workout tipple”,  the brand’s Essential BCAA 2:1:1 Prosecco powder, costing £19.99, has flavour notes of the sparkling wine, but is secretly packed with leucine, isoleucine, and valine, which are essential amino acids that help build and repair new muscle.

bdfcd25c-2364-4b18-810c-e4607e10cdf9
Protein prosecco (Myprotein/PA)

To prepare this Christmassy drink, you can add a scoop of the powder into your usual whey protein, mix it with water or milk and a cocktail is yours.

Just imagine, you’ve smashed out a sweaty HIIT class, you’re on the way to work and you’re basically downing what tastes like a magnum of prosecco on your commute. We’d say Christmas workout goals have just been set.

Picture showing young women group resting at the gym after workout
Cheers to that (Thinkstock/PA)

Not totally sold? Well, for those who think there’s something just a  little bit depressing about swapping an actual glass of prosecco for a gym shake, especially at Christmas when there’s plenty to celebrate – there is another option.

Why not treat yourself, in moderation, to a bit of both?

Champagne glasses
And cheers to that too (Thinkstock/PA)

It’s all about balance, after all.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit

Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds
Dec reveals THIS Im A Celeb star SNAPPED off air at Noel Edmonds

The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester
The search is ON for I'm A Celeb star Anne Hegerty's fake husband Jake Hester

As Rita Ora's new album drops, a look back at her biggest fashion moments

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract

Im A Celeb winner to lose MASSIVE chunk of earnings due to clause in contract
This Morning rearranges schedule after Theresa May pulls out of interview

This Morning rearranges schedule after Theresa May pulls out of interview
Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again
Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season
Winter candles: 10 ways to furnish your home with fragrance this festive season

Mr Blobby reveals what he thinks about Brexit