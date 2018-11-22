It's Harry and Meghan's first Thanksgiving as a married couple: What will they eat?

Some of these options might surprise you.

Thanksgiving is bigger than Christmas in America, so surely, even though she’s now based in the UK with husband Prince Harry, the LA-born Duchess of Sussex will still be keen to celebrate.

Turkey is a given, but what other weird and wonderful dishes could the royal couple be tucking into?

1. Ambrosia salad

A questionable fruit salad, it tends to contain oranges, marshmallows, cherries and mayonnaise…

2.  Sweet potatoes with marshmallows 

Prince Harry has declared in the past that he’s never toasted a marshmallow over a campfire, so this might be the occasion. This classic Thanksgiving dish sees the confectionery molten on top of mashed sweet potatoes.

3. Thanksgiving pizza

Prince Harry has also said he doesn’t each much pizza, however this one is topped with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry and stuffing, so maybe he’ll indulge just this once.

5. Cornbread cupcakes

Cornbread is a Thanksgiving staple, and so are green beans – so cornbread cupcakes stuffed with green beans makes perfect sense, right?

6. Frog eye salad

Another unique (or just odd, depending on your taste buds) version of ‘salad’, this frog eye dish is actually a combination of pasta, fruit, marshmallows and vanilla cream.

7. Ham and banana Hollandaise

This is considered an ancestor of Hawaiian pizza. In fact, the recipe has existed since the 1970s and involves bananas, ham and cream all baked together. It sounds like a weird pregnancy craving – so perhaps Meghan will like it after all.

