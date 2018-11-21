As Snoop Dogg congratulates himself - these are the health benefits of acknowledging your OWN greatness

The rapper thanked himself for "being me at all times".

Hollywood speeches usually follow a particular format. The receiver struggles to hold back tears as they humbly reel off an endless list of producers, publishers, family and friends that have supported them along the way.

But Snoop Dogg tore up the rule book yesterday when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and thanked one important person who is often forgotten at such moments – himself.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t shy of giving himself a shout-out (Ian West/PA)

“I want to thank me for believing in me,” the 47-year-old rapper said to a standstill Hollywood Boulevard. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.”

Sheer arrogance or the most utterly genius mic drop of all time? Either way, studies say there might just be something beneficial in backing yourself. Here, we’ve rounded up a few reasons why patting yourself on the back, Snoop-style, could be unexpectedly good for your health.

1. Less stress

You know that millennial saying, “Too blessed to be stressed”? Well it actually could be true.

Robert A. Emmons, Ph.D., a leading gratitude researcher who has studied the subject for a number of years, believes that being thankful and feeling less stressed go hand-in-hand.

Studies have found stress-relieving properties in feeling thankful (Thinkstock/PA)

“There are a number of studies showing that in the face of serious trauma, adversity, and suffering, if people have a grateful disposition, they’ll recover more quickly,” he told Greater Good Magazine. “I believe gratitude gives people a perspective from which they can interpret negative life events and help them guard against post-traumatic stress and lasting anxiety.”

Indeed, a 2008 study by psychologist Alex Wood in the Journal of Research in Personality found that regularly showing that gratitude (aka being thankful for what you have) can reduce the frequency and duration of episodes of major depression.

2. It can reduce physical pain

It’s not just your mental health that can benefit from a big ol’ ego boost. According to a 2012 study published in Personality and Individual Differences, thankful people experience fewer aches and pains and generally feel physically healthier than other people.

The study also found that grateful people, who feel a more lasting sense of contentment in life, were also more likely to take care of their health through exercise and healthy lifestyle choices.

View this post on Instagram 🌟⭐️🎶 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 21, 2018 at 12:42am PST

3. Better sleep

Gratitude journals are one of those Instagram trends that seem to be everywhere these days, but scientists believe there’s actually some benefit to jotting down a few grateful sentiments about yourself.

According to a 2011 study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being, spending just 15 minutes giving thanks before bed may help you to sleep better and for longer.

Content people are less likely to suffer from sleep issues (Thinkstock/PA)

4. It can boost your job prospects

There’s a reason why confident people are considered more believable, have more social influence and are more likely to be promoted up the career ladder.

Research from The University of Edinburgh and the University of California, San Diego reports that, in a fight over a particular resource at work, being overconfident in yourself was most often to result in success – even if your argument isn’t correct.

5. It’s good for your romantic prospects

If you’re still swiping on Tinder, it might be time to rehash your bio to something slightly more egotistical.

According to a 2016 study, confidence is one of the most highly ranked qualities that daters are looking for in a potential partner, with overconfidence limiting romantic rivals and setting the stage for a successful first date.

6. Self-confidence and positivism go hand in hand

It probably won’t go down as the best banter ever at this year’s Christmas party, but telling everyone how awesome you are can foster a positive mental attitude.

While low confidence in your abilities is a mental health issue in itself, the charity Mind says that negative self-talk – such as blaming yourself unfairly, hating yourself and worrying about being unable to do things – can seriously feed into other mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. Which, as many of us know, can seriously effect your quality of life.

Studies have found that confident people are more likely to be chosen for leadership roles (Thinkstock/PA)

So next time you’re going on a date, putting yourself forward for a work promotion or simply need a self-esteem boost, be a bit less introverted and a whole lot more Snoop. Rather astonishingly, it might just work in your favour.





© Press Association 2018