Liquid gifts: 12 top drops worth wrapping up this Christmas

With the holiday season now in full swing, we’ve flung open the cellar door and journeyed through the spirit world to bring you a taste of what should be hiding under the tree, ready to be unwrapped (and poured) on Christmas Day.

Here are 12 top picks for anyone who wants to gift wine-lovers a hand-picked collection of own labels, put tipplers in high spirits with the best limited-edition gift packs, or surprise fizz-fanatics with a special celebratory champagne, dressed to impress…

1. Grey Goose La Collection (5 x 5cl), £26.99, Amazon

Pretty neat, Grey Goose have put flavour first with their mini collection of Cherry Noir, L’Orange, Original, Le Citron and La Poire flavoured vodkas. Best for budding mixologists, a grown-up secret Santa or last-minute stocking-filler.

2. Brewbox Subscription, £25 per month (plus £4.95 for UK mainland delivery), DiscoverBrew.com

Invite them to join the craft beer generation with this inventive and stylish selection of hand-picked, small batch brews. A new premium beer monthly subscription service, Discover Brew selects six beers from around the world and each set comes in a striking artisan box.

3. Black Cow Limited Edition Gold Straw Gift Pack (70cl), £26.89, TheDrinkShop.com

In the spirit of Christmas, Santa’s social media says #saynotoplastic and we’re thrilled to see ‘the world’s smoothest vodka’ made from the milk of grass-grazed cows has included a 24-carat gold-plated stainless steel straw in its festive offering.

4. Maker’s Mark Christmas Jumper Edition (70cl), £30, Asda stores

A festive favourite, novelty Christmas jumpers are cosying up with the whisky market – and behold, we think this seasonal staple has really made its mark. A mellow, spicy bourbon, there’s something magical about breaking open its signature red wax seal.

5. Johnnie Walker White Walker Game Of Thrones Whisky (70cl), £33.95, The Whisky Exchange

Brace yourself… Long Scottish winters, the frozen north and the icy world of the White Walkers was the inspiration behind this unique whisky, a sure-fire hit with Game Of Thrones fans. Fashioned to be served straight from the freezer, it’s a blend of single malts with notes of caramelised sugar and vanilla and a touch of orchard fruits.

6. Kraken Ceramic Limited Edition Spiced Black Rum (70cl), £35.90, Amazon

With a mighty wish to save the seas, Kraken have partnered with Surfers against Sewage and will be donating £1 from every sale of this year’s Salvage bottle to help protect our oceans and beaches. A delectably dark and sustainable way to drink merrily.

7. Martini Negroni Gift Pack (2 x 70cl bottles), £45, Harvey Nichols

It’s the cocktail that’s been trending all year – and the negroni is causing such a stir, it’s going down as the big hitter on our Christmas drinks list. Naughty and nice, this negroni set includes a bottle of Riserva Speciale Bitter and Riserva Speciale Rubino, plus a rocks glass and bar spoon. To complete the cocktail, Martini suggest leaving the gin up to you.

8. Patron Silver Tequila Limited Edition Heritage Tin, £54, Harvey Nichols

‘Tis the season for tequila… Beautifully crafted, this striking tin showcases Mexican art with vibrant illustrations and motifs, flora and fauna and, most importantly, the blue agave plant and base ingredient for this light, smooth, premium blanco tequila.

9. M&S Chateau Barrail 2016, Bordeaux, France, £12, Marks & Spencer stores

First class claret: Tick. Superb vintage: Tick. Receive and upcycle: Tick. M&S have it all wrapped up with their classic style of Bordeaux, presented in a neat gift box that can later be converted into a smart, five-bottle wine rack. Now that’s what we call boxing clever.

10. Corney & Barrow Own labels 2018 (case of 12 bottles), £110, CorneyAndBarrow.com

Christmas comes but once a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t gift someone a selection of wines to bring them huge pleasure over the holiday season and beyond. Featuring two bottles of each, there’s a brilliant bubbly, white Burgundy, Rioja and Bordeaux among the top picks in this cracking good case.

11. Nicolas Feuillatte Enchantment Sleeve Reserve Exclusive Brut, £26.99, Waitrose stores

With its whimsy design – wildlife, flowers, grapes and vines – the number one bestselling champagne in France always delights and charms, with its gorgeously quaffing fine stream of bubbles.

12. Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Gold Fairy Limited Edition, £40, Clos19.com

Coming home for Christmas… Styled on Moët’s iconic Versailles-inspired orangerie building within the Moët estate in Champagne, why not deck the halls, pop the corks and party like a princess with the glitziest fizz in town?After all, you can always tie a gold ribbon round the neck and treat yourself. Nothing says Christmas like self-gifting!

