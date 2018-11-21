Chef Jason Atherton on British produce, female chefs and ordering Shake Shack

Ella Walker meets the fine dining chef on the eve of his first cookbook.

Sit down for a chat with chef Jason Atherton and he will remind you, several times if needs be, that we are “only on this earth for a short period of time, right?”

His urgency – this is a man who has opened 17 restaurants in seven years – is simultaneously breathless, terrifying and infectious.

So it might be a surprise that the Sheffield-born 47-year-old is only now releasing his first bound recipe collection, Pollen Street The Cookbook. It features recipes that regularly appear on the menu of his flagship restaurant Pollen Street; seasonal, elegant dishes that Atherton feels he and his team have “100% nailed to the floor”.

“Number one is flavour, number two is presentation,” he says of his culinary priorities. “A lot of restaurants, it’s the other way round. For me, it’s got to taste great, or there’s absolutely zero point to have it on the menu,” – or in the book, for that matter.

Arguably the book is more coffee table tome than a practical guide for everyday use in your kitchen, but Atherton is sanguine about that fact. “I’m big into fashion, but could I make a suit the same as someone on Savile Row? No, of course I can’t, they’ve been making it for 30-40 years. I’ve been cooking for 32 years – can you make an omelette as nice as mine? No. Course you can’t – I wouldn’t expect you to.”

Instead, he explains, the book’s about “if you can cook, to a half decent level, a lot of it is achievable, yes, but did I make this book thinking, ‘Could people do this at home?’ No, but I would hope that people would buy it to try to do a little bit of what we do, to try to unlock a little bit of the magic of Pollen Street; that’s the key.”

A regular on Saturday Kitchen, and formerly an executive chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze restaurant, Atherton considers food his life – he still does his own grocery shopping – “Of course, you get the odd weirdo following you around looking at what’s in your basket.”

“Some people dedicate themselves to food, like me, some people dedicate themselves to politics, to art, to you name it, and anyone willing to dedicate their life to anything, I think it’s worth celebrating,” he explains.

It’s an ethos he applies to the produce he plates up. “Great designers only want to work with the best fabrics, I only want to work with the best product. So if I can buy an amazing suckling pig from Norfolk, because I feel it tastes the best, because it’s got the right feed and the right upbringing and the right provenance, then I want to use it. Could I buy cheaper pork? Yes. Will it taste as good? No.”

All the produce – featured on his menu and championed in the book – “is from here” notes Atherton. “I get to travel all over the world, and I will absolutely stake my claim to say that Britain has some of the best produce on the planet, hands down.”

“I don’t give a s*** what anyone says, that’s absolute fact,” he adds. “Britain has never been in such a good place for food and chefs.”

Atherton is not afraid to wade into debate, whether it’s the rightful place of Britain on the culinary map, or what he calls “all this crap” and the “nonsense” of giving out of female-only cheffing awards. “What’s that all about? I don’t get it,” he says, exasperated.

“It’s great that women have someone as good as Clare [Smyth, chef and owner of 2-michelin star restaurant Core, named best female chef at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants gala, 2018] to look up to,” he says earnestly. “Yes, we should be encouraging more women into our industry, I agree with that 100%, but giving awards out is not the way forward.”

While Atherton notes that “everyone gets treated equally” in his kitchens, he’s adamant that “what we should be doing is looking at the fundamental reasons why we don’t have women in our kitchens, and then addressing those points.”

It’s an important issue, particularly considering Atherton is raising two daughters with his wife and business partner, Irha. Keziah, 12, and Jemimah, 6, both love to bake he says, and Keziah helps out at Pollen Street during school holidays. “They eat in some of the best restaurants in the world because of their dad,” he says, a mixture of pride and defensiveness in his voice. “I want them to be whatever they want to be, and if they do want to follow their dad, I will 1,000% support them, but they won’t get the easy route, that’s for sure.”

Most importantly Atherton, who ran away from home aged 16 to become a chef, wants them to appreciate good food, follow the seasons, eat well, and be able to cook for themselves, and their friends – “because they’ll almost be expected to, right?

“I don’t want them to know nothing,” he adds, “so I teach them.”

He might eat at the world’s most prestigious restaurants with his family, but if you ever find yourself at Dubai airport, you’d be wise to look out for Atherton in its Shake Shack outlet.

Dubai is his “hub” – he has a restaurant there and is often travelling through – so if he feels he’s been “good enough” in the gym, Atherton will treat himself to a burger, “then I feel guilty all the way back to London.”

Surely not too guilty? “It’s like everything,” he muses with a grin, “if you drink too much wine, it’s going to be bad for you; if you drink too much beer, it’s going to be bad for you; if you eat fast food every single day, you’re going to get obese; if you eat Michelin star food every day of your life, you’re going to get obese.

“Everything in moderation: Work out, take care of yourself, eat sensibly when you can – but life’s very short, right? If you want to have a Shake Shack, have a Shake Shack; enjoy yourself. It’s so good – their buns, my god.”

Pollen Street The Cookbook by Jason Atherton is published by Absolute Press, priced £50. Available now.

