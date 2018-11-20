Tried and tested: Can a memory foam mattress help you to sleep better?

Liz Connor unpacks Egoflex's new 5G mattress to see if it can soothe her aches and pains.

Even after following up any strenuous exercise with an ice-cold shower, a session of foam rolling and a magnesium salt bath, I still often find myself struggling to drift off to sleep later that night.

So when a new type of mattress claimed that it could help to soothe aches and pains while delivering a better night’s sleep, I was curious to see whether ditching my springs could help the situation.

What is it?

If you’re new to the world of mattress shopping, Ergoflex’s 5G is one that’s much-hyped. The online-only brand sells just one model of mattress, that’s made out of something called ‘visco-elastic memory foam’ – a type of spongy material that was originally invented by NASA to use in space shuttle seats.

Because it’s much denser than the latex or polyurethane foam used in lots of other mattresses, the idea is that the 9cm foam layer in the Ergoflex 5G absorbs more pressure and offers better support to your spine.

Its USP is that it ‘remembers’ your body shape, and over time, it adapts to the contours of your figure and your particular sleeping style.

Memory foam has been around for decades and often gets a bad rep for getting hot in the summer, but the 5G combats this problem with a specially-designed ‘Cool-Sleep’ layer and a breathable outer cover that avoids heat retention.

Unlike standard foams, as well as being temperature-sensitive, it has a breathable structure which allows air to move through the material, making it less likely to build up a telltale ‘used mattress’ smell.

Does it actually improve sleep?



Sleep hygiene experts say that the ideal mattress is supposed to be soft enough to allow you to sink into it, while firm enough to support your back, and this one manages to do both with a medium to firm feel.

The Ergoflex 5G comes in a box and expands out to its full shape (Ergoflex/PA).

It cradles the body at night, allowing more of your back to hit the surface of the bed, which health experts say is good for reducing the pressure on your shoulders and hips, which can contribute to aches and pains in the long run.

One of the best things about is that when there’s two people in the bed, the pressure-relieving composition means that you don’t feel any of the weight and dips from the other person, meaning sharing a bed is just as comfortable as sleeping alone.

It comes packed up in a small box, so you simply need to unwrap it and let it naturally unfurl into its rectangular shape. The visco-elastic foam has a bit of a distinct odour that was unpleasant at first, but it dissipated after a night’s sleep and being exposed to air.



During the month that I tried it, I found that I drifted off more easily and felt less shoulder pain the morning after. The breathable material also stopped me from getting hot and sweaty, adding to a glorious night’s sleep.

At £599 for a double mattress, it’s not the cheapest addition to your bedroom. But considering you spend a third of your life in bed, I’d argue it’s worth it if you’re serious about your slumber.

Ergoflex mattresses start at £359; visit ergoflex.co.uk

© Press Association 2018