Tried and tested: Can a memory foam mattress help you to sleep better?

20th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

Liz Connor unpacks Egoflex's new 5G mattress to see if it can soothe her aches and pains.

Even after following up any strenuous exercise with an ice-cold shower, a session of foam rolling and a magnesium salt bath, I still often find myself struggling to drift off to sleep later that night.

View this post on Instagram

Oh my gosh you guys…. I am so freaking sore!! I know a lot of my Tuesday class girls are feeling my pain – those hamstrings from that brutal session 😫 🌟 I had an awesome day today, 10 hours training clients in a 12 hour period and 2 of those sessions were with my school girls groups and geez do they put me in a good mood 😄🙌🏼 . 🛀🏼However, I was straight into this hot magnesium bath tonight and it is where I am currently still sitting trying to ease those aching muscles with my fave @mglifemagnesium 🙏🏼💙 . Tell me how your day was?! 🙋🏽‍♀️ . . . #Fitmum #fitmom #fit #fitness #adelaidept #adelaidepersonaltrainer #adelaidefitness #active #motivation #inspiration #instafit #health #healthymum #workout #workhard #training #exercise #adelaide #fitfam #fitmumchallenge #inspiringwomen #livingwell #fitmumadelaide #fitmumonline #fabfitfun #fitmumfun #adelaidefitness #healthylifestyle #fitmumcommunity #magnesiumbath

A post shared by FitM.U.M 💕 | Kelly | (@fit_m.u.m) on

So when a new type of mattress claimed that it could help to soothe aches and pains while delivering a better night’s sleep, I was curious to see whether ditching my springs could help the situation.

What is it?

If you’re new to the world of mattress shopping, Ergoflex’s 5G is one that’s much-hyped. The online-only brand sells just one model of mattress, that’s made out of something called ‘visco-elastic memory foam’ – a type of spongy material that was originally invented by NASA to use in space shuttle seats.

Because it’s much denser than the latex or polyurethane foam used in lots of other mattresses, the idea is that the 9cm foam layer in the Ergoflex 5G absorbs more pressure and offers better support to your spine.

Its USP is that it ‘remembers’ your body shape, and over time, it adapts to the contours of your figure and your particular sleeping style.

Memory foam has been around for decades and often gets a bad rep for getting hot in the summer, but the 5G combats this problem with a specially-designed ‘Cool-Sleep’ layer and a breathable outer cover that avoids heat retention.

Unlike standard foams, as well as being temperature-sensitive, it has a breathable structure which allows air to move through the material, making it  less likely to build up a telltale ‘used mattress’ smell.

Does it actually improve sleep?

Sleep hygiene experts say that the ideal mattress is supposed to be soft enough to allow you to sink into it, while firm enough to support your back, and this one manages to do both with a medium to firm feel.

Ergoflex 5G mattress
The Ergoflex 5G comes in a box and expands out to its full shape (Ergoflex/PA).

It cradles the body at night, allowing more of your back to hit the surface of the bed, which health experts say is good for reducing the pressure on your shoulders and hips, which can contribute to aches and pains in the long run.

One of the best things about is that when there’s two people in the bed, the pressure-relieving composition means that you don’t feel any of the weight and dips from the other person, meaning sharing a bed is just as comfortable as sleeping alone.

It comes packed up in a small box, so you simply need to unwrap it and let it naturally unfurl into its rectangular shape. The visco-elastic foam has a bit of a distinct odour that was unpleasant at first, but it dissipated after a night’s sleep and being exposed to air.

 During the month that I tried it, I found that I drifted off more easily and felt less shoulder pain the morning after. The breathable material also stopped me from getting hot and sweaty, adding to a glorious night’s sleep.

At £599 for a double mattress, it’s not the cheapest addition to your bedroom. But considering you spend a third of your life in bed, I’d argue it’s worth it if you’re serious about your slumber.

Ergoflex mattresses start at £359; visit ergoflex.co.uk

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This brand new Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's headed our way

As Anne Hegerty says she's 'ready to go' from I'm A Celeb - how to cope with adult homesickness
As Anne Hegerty says she's 'ready to go' from I'm A Celeb - how to cope with adult homesickness

I'm A Celebrity viewers say show NOT the same without Ant McPartlin
I'm A Celebrity viewers say show NOT the same without Ant McPartlin

[WATCH] Terrifying waves DESTROY buildings in popular tourist spot

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

AIB issues URGENT warning to customers about HORRIBLE scam that could leave you out of pocket before christmas

AIB issues URGENT warning to customers about HORRIBLE scam that could leave you out of pocket before christmas
Met Éireann make CHILLING forecast as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn this week

Met Éireann make CHILLING forecast as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn this week
[PICS] This sellout festive range from Aldi is BACK in stores this week

[PICS] This sellout festive range from Aldi is BACK in stores this week
[PIC] This GORGEOUS coat from Penneys will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe

[PIC] This GORGEOUS coat from Penneys will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe
[PIC] This GORGEOUS coat from Penneys will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe

[PIC] This brand new Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's headed our way