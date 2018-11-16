As Theresa May battles almost everybody - how to put on a brave face at work

Have you ever had one of those days at work when nothing is going right? When your ideas are shot down at conference, your in-tray is overflowing and all your colleagues are in a horrible strop?

Theresa May sure has.

The MP for Maidenhead (and, at time of writing, still Prime Minister), is getting a hiding in the press and the Cabinet room for her Brexit deal – the latest in a long line of maelstroms to embroil the beleaguered PM. With cannons to the right of her and cannons to the left, Theresa May is riding boldly down the middle, armed only with a deal that no part of the political spectrum seems willing to praise.

As she knows only too well – the show must go on. So here are a few tips on how to handle your professional pressures, and plaster on a brave face at work.

1. Identify your stressors

Keeping a diary for a week or two can be a surprisingly effective way of putting problems into context. Note down which situations, settings or people leave you feeling anxious, vulnerable or unhappy, and which create feelings of positivity and optimism. Create active coping strategies for the tough parts of your schedule, and try to marry up the bad with the good to offset some of the trauma. Forearmed is forewarned, and it’s much easier to defeat your demons once you’ve identified them.

2. Manage your schedule

Planning your schedule meticulously is a must for getting out of a professional rut. Identify the must-dos and always prioritise them – no clearing out your bottom draw to put off the ten-page PowerPoint. This should improve your time management and help you leave work at the office – both imperative for feeling in control. If you get all the basics right, then you can stride to the water cooler and face your work critics with pride.

3. Talk to your bosses

If you work for a real-life equivalent of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, then maybe you should sit this one out (likewise, if you are Prime Minister). But research shows that happy employees are productive employees, so your supervisor should be incentivised to help. Conversation topics may vary – clarifying your responsibilities, improving your work space, accessing employee support programmes – but even a quick chat can help you understand what you need to do, and your boss to understand how they can best help you do it.

4. Take a break

Our instinct when things aren’t going well is to double down and try to rectify the situation. But – like the footballer who loses the ball on the halfway line, only to rush back and concede a penalty – sometimes desperation to make amends only leads to more mistakes. Instead step back, take a break – a longer-than-usual lunch; a day or two in the countryside; a week in the Bahamas – and recharge before marching into the office with renewed vigour.

5. Prioritise sleep

Bill Clinton once said: “Every important mistake I’ve made in my life, I’ve made because I was too tired”. Regardless of whether or not you believe that, tired brains are foggy, depressive, and much less adept at responding quickly to external stimuli.

The early hours are also a classic setting for negative thought patterns – it’s dark outside, there’s no one to distract you, and you suddenly find yourself with time to critique and reflect. There’s one simple way to shut up those 2am voices – be asleep.

