The ultimate wish list: 15 perfect presents for kids of all ages

Keep the small people in your life happy with these top gifts, says Claire Spreadbury.

1. The coolest ride-on

(Halfords/PA)

Vespa Primavera 6V Electric Ride On Scooter, currently reduced to £75 from £95, Halfords (halfords.com)

2. For singalongs with sass…

(Smiggle/PA)

Sing It Microphone, £39, Smiggle (smiggle.co.uk)

3. A box of surprises

(L.O.L./PA)

L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise, £84.99, The Entertainer (thetoyshop.com)

4. Their very own claw machine

(Moj Moj/PA)

Moj Moj Claw Machine Playset, currently reduced to £33.99 from £39.99, Smyths (smythstoys.com)

5. Epic new wheels

(Islabikes/PA)

Beinn 27 Bike, £439.99, Islabikes (islabikes.co.uk)

6. For the wannabe astronaut…

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Rocket Backpack, £28 (cathkidston.com)

7. The grown-up fitness tracker for kids

(Fitbit/PA)

Fitbit Ace, £79.99, Fitbit (fitbit.com/uk)

8. New sneakers

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston New Balance Mews Ditsy Kids Trainers, £40 (cathkidston.com)

9. Build your own bot

(Clockwork Soldier/PA)

Build A Mega-bot, £9.99, Clockwork Soldier (clockworksoldiershop.co.uk)

10. Bags of style

(John Lewis/PA)

Hype Space Colour Children’s Backpack, £30, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

11. Building blocks of dreams

(London Transport Museum/PA)

London Building Blocks, £19.99, London Transport Museum (ltmuseumshop.co.uk)

12. The small-but-perfectly formed speaker

(Sony/PA)

Sony SRS-XB01 Compact Wireless Speaker in Blue, £34.99, Argos (argos.co.uk)

13. A mini Miffy

(Tate/PA)

Miffy Crochet Toy, £25, Tate Shop (shop.tate.org.uk)

14. An almost real-life Chewie

(Disney/PA)

Hasbro Furreal Friends Star Wars Chewbacca, £124.99, Zavvi (zavvi.com)

15. The perfect purse

(Smiggle/PA)

Fringe Luxe Strap Purse, £16.50, Smiggle (smiggle.co.uk)

