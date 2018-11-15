It's a lifeline for travellers overseas, but what really goes on inside the Foreign Office?

The government department is the subject of new BBC Two series, Inside The Foreign Office. Sarah Marshall takes a look.

Protecting interests of British citizens worldwide, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) also plays an important role in shaping our holidays. Less formally known as the Foreign Office, it offers vital safety advice on travelling overseas and designates which zones are safe to visit. Its famous colour-coding system validates our travel insurance and rules out areas too risky for British tourists to explore.

Each year, the Foreign Office helps over 30,000 Brits in trouble abroad, with problems ranging from lost passports and hospitalisations to detainments and deaths.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), situated on King Charles Street in Westminster, central London. (PA)

But what really goes on inside the Foreign Office? New BBC Two documentary series Inside The Foreign Office reveals some interesting insights…

1. In some situations, family matters can end up being the FCO’s concern.

Approaching her 18th birthday, a British-raised Iraqi girl contacts the Foreign Office when she’s told she will be entered into an arranged marriage at any cost. It’s one of the 1000 cases across 65 countries presented to the Forced Marriage Unit every year.

Working alongside the Home Office, the FMU protects British victims both at home and abroad – bringing them back to a safe environment. In some cases, when there’s a threat of honour-based killings, teams have to move with care and sensitivity.

2. Should you end up unjustly arrested, the FCO will intervene.

When 10 foreigners are arrested following a police raid at a party in a villa close to Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the Foreign Office steps in to diffuse the situation. Local press allegations of pornographic dancing appear to be unfounded, leading the team to begin negotiations to safeguard the backpackers’ return.

Issues regarding cultural differences are always sensitive – especially when linked to broader political relationships. When ambassadors are required to get involved, the Foreign Office shares recommendations on how to escalate the situation. Ultimately, it’s the job of the Foreign Office to ensure the safe passage home of any nationals.

3. When natural disasters strike, it comes to the rescue.

Wild, tropical destinations have obvious appeal for British travellers, but they can also be subjected to adverse weather patterns. Hurricanes are a regular problem in the Caribbean – but some years are worse than others. In the aftermath of 2017’s Hurricane Irma, £60million of government funds were deployed to help British nationals caught up in the crisis. This year, the FCO provided aid relief in Indonesia, too.

In these situations, the Foreign Office sends Rapid Deployment Teams into the field to provide assistance. These are made up of staff members who drop their day jobs to rush off and provide assistance – locating missing people and putting them in touch with concerned relatives.

Three-part series Inside The Foreign Office starts on November 15 at 9pm on BBC Two.

© Press Association 2018