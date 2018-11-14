As jacaranda season reaches its peak, where can you see the purple flowers in bloom?

All you have to do is book a ticket to Australia.

Jacaranda season is well and truly underway. It’s a sight for sore eyes for many people living in certain parts of the world as it’s a symbol of spring, showing that good weather has finally arrived.

As you’ve probably guessed by now, this is sadly not a treat for people living in the UK – we’re busy descending into the depths of winter. Instead, the jacaranda tree is native to Brazil and Argentina, and has become a huge part of Australian culture.

Few things are as Instagrammable as the light purple, almost blue shade of the jacaranda tree – so here are some of the most impressive places you’ll be able to see them in Oz, as the season builds to its peak.

Adelaide

Adelaide’s jacaranda season starts in early November, and wandering around inner-city suburbs like Mitcham and Unley will give you ample opportunity to see the flowers at their best.

Soon, the plants will fall from the trees and Adelaide’s streets will become a carpet of purple.

Sydney

Sydney is so dedicated to jacarandas that they are planted all around the iconic harbour.

The Botanic Gardens overlooking the bay is home to one of the oldest and biggest trees, which is said to have been planted back in the 1850s.

If you want to see an example of a classic jacaranda tree-lined avenue in Sydney, head to McDougall Street in Kirribilli.

Grafton

The small town of Grafton in New South Wales (about 300km south of Brisbane) actually holds an annual jacaranda festival in October.

The festival is a big deal and has been running since 1934. Plan your trip next year to enjoy the street parades and parties. If you can’t wait that long, don’t worry – Grafton’s flowers are still in bloom.

Brisbane

Sydney’s jacarandas are out in full force now, but they are coming to the end of their run in Brisbane. Most of us find the flowers beautiful and soothing, but Aussie students aren’t quite so keen as they ominously mean it’s exam time.

According to the Australian tourist board, students call it the ‘purple panic,’ and it’s apparently bad luck if any of the petals fall on your head. Unfortunately, the trees are so broad and produce so many flowers, it’d be tough to avoid.

Perth

If you’re feeling like you’re going to miss the flowers, never fear because Perth’s jacarandas don’t reach their peak until December.

