How to make Ping Coombes' no-cook rainbow pad Thai

14th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

Dinner without standing at the hob? It's a no-brainer.

“Unlike a typical Pad Thai, this noodle dish does not need to be stir-fried,” explains former MasterChef winner Ping Coombes. “As a result, the carrot ribbons, beansprouts, and shredded cabbage remain crunchy and almost salad-like, while the dressing makes sure the dish remains hot in flavour, if not in temperature.”

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

250g wide or medium rice noodles
Vegetable oil, to coat
1 carrot, shredded
1/4 red cabbage, shredded
100g beansprouts
Bunch of spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped
Small handful coriander leaves, chopped, plus extra to garnish
75g dry-roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

For the dressing:
1 garlic clove, grated
1tbsp grated ginger
Juice of 1 lime
1tbsp vegetarian “fish sauce” (optional)
2tsp tamarind paste
1tbsp honey
1tbsp light soy sauce
1tbsp sriracha
1/2tsp sesame oil
2tbsp smooth peanut butter

No cook pad Thai from MasterChef Classics With A Twist by DK (David Loftus/PA)
(David Loftus/PA)

Method:

1. Soak the noodles in boiling water for 10–15 minutes until soft. Drain and run under cold water. Drizzle with a little vegetable oil to coat the noodles so that they don’t stick.

2. Place the noodles in a large bowl with the carrot, red cabbage, beansprouts, spring onions, and coriander.

3. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well to combine. Season to taste.

4. Pour the dressing onto the noodles and vegetables and toss thoroughly. The best way to make sure they are well incorporated is to use your hands to massage the noodles with the dressing.

5. Serve with the chopped peanuts on top and a scattering of coriander leaves to garnish.

MasterChef The Classics With A Twist is published by DK, priced £25. Photography David Loftus. Available now.

