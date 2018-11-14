How to make Shelina Permalloo's piña colada syllabub with candied pineapple

14th Nov 18

This is a statement pudding.

“The classic lemon syllabub gets a tropical makeover with the addition of fresh pineapple and toasted coconut flakes, plus a garnish of homemade candied pineapple slices,” says former MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo. “All the fruity flavours of a piña colada cocktail, without the inevitable hangover.”

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

For the candied pineapple:

4 thin slices of fresh pineapple, skin removed
250g caster sugar

For the syllabub:

Juice of 1 lime
4–5tbsp caster sugar
300ml double cream
50g finely chopped pineapple
1/3 coconut, finely grated, toasted in a dry pan
Finely grated lime zest, to decorate

Pina colada syllabub from MasterChef Classics With A Twist by DK (David Loftus/PA)
Method:

1. The day before you plan to serve the syllabub, prepare the candied pineapple. Place the pineapple slices into boiling water and blanch for 1 minute, then submerge into iced water to cool. Drain.

2. Place 240ml of water in a saucepan. Add 200g of the sugar and dissolve gently over a low heat. Once the sugar has dissolved, add the pineapple slices. Do not stir, but move the pan to ensure the pineapple slices are fully immersed. Simmer for one and a half hours.

3. Remove the pineapple from the pan with a slotted spoon. Toss with the remaining 50g of sugar, and leave to dry for at least 24 hours on a wire rack before using.

4. To make the syllabub, place the lime juice in a bowl, add the sugar, and stir until it starts to dissolve. Pour in the cream and whisk until the mixture forms soft peaks. Fold in the chopped pineapple and toasted coconut.

5. Spoon into four serving glasses, and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Garnish with the lime zest and a slice of candied pineapple.

MasterChef The Classics With A Twist is published by DK, priced £25. Photography David Loftus. Available now.

