Ask a counsellor: Did I make a mistake becoming a mum?

13th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a new mother who resents her baby.

Portrait of a cute newborn hold by mother

The problem…

“I was so happy when I first became pregnant and couldn’t wait to start being a mother. Thankfully, the birth was easy, my baby was healthy, and I loved her from the moment she came into my life.

“However, she’s now four months old, and I think I’ve made a terrible mistake and that I’m just not up to being a mother. I’m tired all day, yet the only things I need to do are feed, clothe and change nappies for a single baby.

“Don’t get me wrong, I know I love her, however, I also resent her, especially when I can no longer do the things I used to do with my boyfriend and friends. How can I think like this? One minute I think she’s perfect and the next I blame her for the fact that my life is no longer my own.

“Yesterday, my boyfriend came home early with some flowers to cheer me up and I screamed at him for making too much noise. I’d spent almost an hour getting my daughter down for an afternoon nap and I was exhausted. Then I burst into tears, which of course, woke up my daughter anyway! I’m a mess and I feel so inadequate. What’s wrong with me?”

Fiona says…

“Few, if any, first time mothers are prepared for the turmoil that a new baby brings; it’s emotionally and physically draining. Throw in lack of sleep and some anxiety about whether you’re doing everything right, and it becomes easy to see why many parents – like you – feel overwhelmed and unable to cope. So please, stop feeling that you are alone in feeling as you do.

“For most, these feelings will usually lessen over time; parents become more confident in looking after a baby, which in turn, gets easier as the baby becomes less dependent on them.

“However, these feelings can sometimes be difficult to dislodge and, if they persist beyond a month or two, might indicate that a mother is suffering from postnatal depression. Given this, please consider having a chat with your doctor. If treatment is recommended, this might be in the form of medication, counselling or both.

“Even if treatment is not recommended, you might still find it useful to contact the Association for Post Natal Illness (apni.org) which has lots of useful information for new parents. Go to the ‘Need help now’ section if you’re feeling desperate and need to talk to someone – if it’s busy, leave a message and they’ll call you back.

“An alternative source of help is the PANDAS Foundation – (pandasfoundation.org.uk) which provides practical advice and support for people going through prenatal/antenatal and postnatal illnesses. Both organisations can help you come to terms with your feelings and help you through them.

“If you feel you need some practical help on looking after your baby, consider the National Childbirth Trust (nct.org.uk). Although, at first glance this might look like it’s all about antenatal information and classes, if you look at the top of the page, you’ll see links such as ‘Baby and toddler’ to go to. There’s lots of help available and all three organisations have support phone lines and/or online chat facilities for those times when you feel overwhelmed or just need someone to talk to. Do make use of them and consider joining their support groups, or find out about other parent and baby groups in your area. Your doctor or health visitor should be able to suggest some, and I’m sure meeting up with others in the same situation as you, will help to reassure you that you’re not alone.

“A great many mums struggle and feel inadequate, but there is help out there, so please tap into what’s available and I’m sure you’ll find things improve.”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

