From eating fresh crab in Norway to seasoning with sugar, these are Tom Kitchin's food memories

12th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

The chef tells Ella Walker about his culinary highs and lows.

4ace4ed2-e870-4f8d-8ada-0e0fd18e0976

Tom Kitchin had to start somewhere – you don’t automatically nab a Michelin star the second you put on chef whites.

But it appears he has always been fascinated with all things seafood, hence why his latest cookbook, Tom Kitchin’s Fish And Shellfish, has such heart to it.

We caught up with the Edinburgh-based chef to discover some of his most poignant food related memories.

His earliest food memory is…

“Being on the west coast of Scotland on a campsite. My dad and I, we caught some mackerel. We caught so many that I was trying to sell them around the campsite. I don’t think I made much, I think I must’ve given them away in the end.”

His worst food disaster was…

“When I was a young chef at The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, I was a really young apprentice, and the chef asked me to make the risotto.

“I was making the risotto, and I seasoned the risotto but I didn’t taste it, and when the chef came up to taste it he spat it out, I was like, ‘S**t! What’s happened?’ and I’d seasoned it with sugar instead of salt. Haha, so I never made that mistake again.”

His culinary highlight has to be…

“Oh man, there are so many, but we have a great friend called Carina Svensen and she has a summer house in Norway, and they have lobster pots.

“So [one summer] we caught the mackerel, ok? And then we filleted the mackerel and took the heads and the bones and put them into the lobster pots. We put those out and then what we did was we took a big pot of water from the sea, we scooped it up and we boiled it on the jetty.

“Then we rowed out to the lobster pots, pulled them back up and we had all these crabs in there. We cooked the crabs straight from the sea, in the sea water on the jetty, and ate them with our feet hanging over the pier, with mayonnaise and a glass of white wine. Ah, man.”

Tom Kitchin’s Fish And Shellfish by Tom Kitchin, photography by Marc Miller, is published by Absolute Press, priced £26. Available now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels
URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury
Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ministers at odds over Brexit backstop

Ministers at odds over Brexit backstop
Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives

Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country
Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly