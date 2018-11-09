VIDEO: This is what a Christmas tree farm looks like

9th Nov 18

Christmas tree growers are gearing up for the festive season.

Ever wondered where your Christmas tree came from, before it started dropping needles all over your carpet? Well, it’s likely to have been grown at one of the UK and Ireland’s Christmas tree farms.

At Drynie Woodlands in Scotland for instance, more than 6.5 million trees are grown in readiness for December, with their most popular tree being the Nordmann Fir.

Incredibly, it takes an incredible 10-12 years to grow a 6ft Christmas tree, which should put the 10-minute hassle of getting the decorations down from the loft and the faff of untangling the fairy lights into perspective…

