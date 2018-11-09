12 of the best Advent calendars for every personality and pocket

9th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

Mini chocolate treats are nice, but with such an array of choice, why not make the countdown to Christmas even more exciting? By Claire Spreadbury.

Advent is coming – and the calendars are getting bigger and better every year. Blow the budget on something utterly extravagant, or treat yourself to a tiny gift every single day. These are our favourites…

Best for… Chocolate fiends

Hotel Chocolat's Grand Advent Calendar
(Hotel Chocolat/PA)

The Grand Advent Calendar, £68, Hotel Chocolat

Best for… Wine buffs

Wine Advent Calendar
(Virgin Wines/PA)

Wine Advent Calendar 2018, £79.99, Virgin Wines

Best for… Mini chocoholics

Lindt Advent Calendar
(Lindt/PA)

Lindt Advent Calendar, £5.99, Lindt.co.uk and supermarkets nationwide 

Best for… Beauty buffs

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
(Liberty/PA)

Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2018, £195, Liberty

Best for… Pencil-case lovers

Smiggle Advent Calendar
(Smiggle/PA)

Smiggle Advent Calendar, £25, smiggle.co.uk

Best for… Foodies

Carluccio's Luxury Advent Calendar
(Carluccio’s/PA)

Luxury Advent Calendar, £85, Carluccio’s

Best for… Total Indulgence

Jo Malone Advent Calendar
(Jo Malone/PA)

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, £300, Harrods and Jo Malone stores

Best for… Beer lovers

Beerhawk Advent Calendar
(Beerhawk/PA)

Craft Beer Advent Calendar, £69.95, Beerhawk

Best for… Cookie monsters

Biscuiterrs Advent Calendar
(Biscuiteers/PA)

Limited Edition Advent Calendar & Christmas Circus Advent Biscuit Tin,  £99, Biscuiteers.com

Best for… Scrooges

Misfortune Advent Cookie Calendar
(Prezzybox/PA)

Misfortune Cookies Anti-Advent Calendar – Gruesome Christmas, £29.99 Prezzybox.com

Best for… Pooches who like to party

Doggie treats Advent calendar
(Prezzybox/PA)

Personalised Dog Treats Advent Calendar, £49.95, Prezzybox.com

Best for… Gin kings

Gin Advent Calendar
(Drinks By The Dram/PA)

Drinks By The Dram The Gin Advent Calendar 2018, £124.95, 31Dover.com

© Press Association 2018

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels
Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

[PICS] Penneys have Christmas sorted with their FAB range of decorations

Permanent TSB issue statement following MAJOR glitch

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

