12 of the best Advent calendars for every personality and pocket

12 of the best Advent calendars for every personality and pocket9th Nov 18 | Lifestyle
Mini chocolate treats are nice, but with such an array of choice, why not make the countdown to Christmas even more exciting? By Claire Spreadbury.
Advent is coming – and the calendars are getting bigger and better every year. Blow the budget on something utterly extravagant, or treat yourself to a tiny gift every single day. These are our favourites…
Best for… Chocolate fiends
The Grand Advent Calendar, £68, Hotel Chocolat
Best for… Wine buffs
Wine Advent Calendar 2018, £79.99, Virgin Wines
Best for… Mini chocoholics
Lindt Advent Calendar, £5.99, Lindt.co.uk and supermarkets nationwide
Best for… Beauty buffs
Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2018, £195, Liberty
Best for… Pencil-case lovers
Smiggle Advent Calendar, £25, smiggle.co.uk
Best for… Foodies
Luxury Advent Calendar, £85, Carluccio’s
Best for… Total Indulgence
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, £300, Harrods and Jo Malone stores
Best for… Beer lovers
Craft Beer Advent Calendar, £69.95, Beerhawk
Best for… Cookie monsters
Limited Edition Advent Calendar & Christmas Circus Advent Biscuit Tin, £99, Biscuiteers.com
Best for… Scrooges
Misfortune Cookies Anti-Advent Calendar – Gruesome Christmas, £29.99 Prezzybox.com
Best for… Pooches who like to party
Personalised Dog Treats Advent Calendar, £49.95, Prezzybox.com
Best for… Gin kings
Drinks By The Dram The Gin Advent Calendar 2018, £124.95, 31Dover.com
