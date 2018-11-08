Things you only know if kitchen gadgets make you crazy

8th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

You're not the only one who finds blenders and the likes utterly nightmarish...

Woman with overflowing blender

If the second a recipe calls for a certain gadget, you hold up your hands and call for pizza, we feel your pain.

Here’s a few other things that go through your mind if you and your kitchen gadgets don’t get along…

Bradley Cooper Chef GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

No matter how careful you are, you always slice your fingers open on the detachable blades of your whizzer – first when you’re trying to assemble the thing, and second when you attempt washing it up.

At least twice a year, guaranteed, you will forget to put the lid on the blender, and your homemade soup you’d so lovingly prepared hits the walls.

There is no need to use a spiralizer, ever. Courgette should be sliced, not twizzled into ribbons. No one will convince you otherwise.

Surprised James Corden GIF by The Late Late Show with James Corden - Find & Share on GIPHY

The person who started putting ring pulls on tinned tomatoes and beans is a personal hero of yours. Just the thought of trying to wrangle with the can opener puts you off eating dinner at all.

KitchenAids always look so stylish and professional, but you know for a fact you’d get your hair caught on the dough hook and find yourself scalp-deep in batter.

You’ve tried with breadmakers, numerous times, but every loaf that comes out of the machine is flat, tough, and sodden with despair.

Baking Whipped Cream GIF by ADWEEK - Find & Share on GIPHY

Slow cookers are such a good idea, everyone tells you. Just pop everything in, switch it on, go to work and ta-da – you’ll come home to a perfectly cooked supper! Or in your case, burnt, congealed stew, the smell of which lingers in your kitchen for weeks.

Rice cookers sound ingenious, but with your track record, you’d rather rely on the pros at your local Indian takeaway. Mmm, perfectly fried mushroom rice…

Even people who genuinely love you will not allow you anywhere near a deep-fat fryer.

Suing American GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Electric potato mashers make absolutely no sense to you – what’s wrong with the old fashioned hand-held version, complete with half a tonne of butter?!

You can just about handle the microwave, but you’d very much rather not…

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Public warning issued after gang known to Gardaí carry out spate of VICIOUS attacks in Dublin

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores
This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency
Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

BREAKING: Met Éireann have just issued THREE status yellow weather warnings

BREAKING: Met Éireann have just issued THREE status yellow weather warnings
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in
Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

Public warning issued after gang known to Gardaí carry out spate of VICIOUS attacks in Dublin