As Ariana Grande drops Breathin video, here are 6 other stars who've been open about their anxiety

The singer surprised fans with the latest video from album Sweetener, in which she openly sings about her struggle with panic attacks.

Ariana Grande pretty much broke the internet after performing her empowering new breakup song Thank U, Next on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and then dropped a video for her single Breathin just hours later.

Unlike previous material from the pint-sized pop star, it sees Grande get personal about her ongoing battle with anxiety, as she moves through rushing crowds of people and struggles to keep her head clear.

She has said she experiences “ups and downs” with her mental health, and has tweeted about how therapy had “saved her life”, urging her fans to seek help if they need it too.

The 25-year-old pop star has become an advocate for mental health after she revealed she’d been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, following the Manchester Arena bombing, in which 22 people were killed while leaving one of her concerts in 2017.

thank u for always making me feel better — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2018

But Grande isn’t the only celebrity to get real about the struggles they’ve faced when it comes to issues like anxiety and depression – and we applaud them; the best way to stigmatise the topic is to be open and honest about it.

Here are some key celeb players who are helping to change the conversation…

1. Demi Lovato

Mental health advocate: Demi Lovato (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Singer Demi Lovato has been incredibly honest with her fans when it comes to her struggles with mental health, from her addiction to drugs and alcohol to her anxiety, self harm, eating disorder and bipolar disorder.

In an interview with American Way, the former Disney star said: “The more you talk about mental illness, the less of a taboo it becomes.

“As a pop star, I can say, ‘Hey, I’ve got bipolar disorder — it’s nothing that anyone can be ashamed of.’”

It’s Mental Illness Awareness Week. A reminder we should speak up not only this week but every week. https://t.co/KwQdIkBFiI #BeVocalSpeakUp — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 4, 2017

Exercise, painting, writing music and meditation are all methods she uses to rlease her emtions. She told Huffington Post: “Whatever it is, it’s important to find what works for you.”

2. Emma Stone

Emma Stone says she has suffered with anxiety from a young age (PA/David Parry)

Last year, actor Emma Stone revealed she first received therapy for anxiety aged seven. Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she talked about having panic attacks and being an “anxious child”.

“It has always been something that I’ve lived with and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life,” she said. “Sometimes while it’s happening, like while I’m in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it’s never gonna end — but it does.”

She learned to cope by discovering improv comedy as a type of expressive therapy, which eventually led her to pursue a career in acting. “There’s something about the immediacy of acting,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “You can’t afford to think about a million other things.”

3. Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has been vocal about his mental health on social media (Ian West/PA)

When Zayn Malik went solo, he got real with fans about his fears around performing live.

Writing on Instagram after cancelling an appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball, just hours before he was due to perform, the former One Direction star admitted: “Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me.

“With the magnitude of the event I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career. I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don’t can empathises with my situation.”

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has revealed she suffers from PTSD (Matt Crossick/PA)

She can sing, she can act and she can dance, but Lady Gaga has been frank about the fact being famous doesn’t give you a fast track past mental health issues.

“I suffer from PTSD. I’ve never told anyone that before, so here we are,” she told the Today Show in 2016. “But the kindness that’s shown to me by doctors as well as my family, and my friends, it’s really saved my life.

“I have a mental illness, and I struggle with that mental illness every day.”

5. Chris Evans

For anyone struggling w anxiety. Here’s some advice I got a long time ago. https://t.co/w57xle7qDU — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 13, 2018

Marvel action hero Evans originally turned down the role of Steve Rogers in The Avengers and Captain America films because of his behind-the-scenes battle with mental health.

In a Twitter video he revealed he went to therapy because of his anxiety, only to eventually realise, “Maybe the thing you’re most scared of is exactly the thing you should do.”

6. Whoopi Goldberg



Whoopi Goldberg during the filming of the Graham Norton Show (Tom Haines/PA)

Whoopi Goldberg suffers from a very specific type of anxiety – the fear of flying.

After witnessing a mid-air plane collision while standing on a balcony in San Diego, Goldberg refused to fly for 30 years, travelling for hours by bus or train instead.

After taking an intense therapy course, she but now occasionally gets on a plane, but she still prefers to keep two feet on the ground when she can.

© Press Association 2018