Delhi cloaked in toxic smog: How bad is it and how can you protect yourself against air pollution?

The Hindu festival of Diwali is a joyous occasion, but its aftermath isn’t always so positive.

Known as the Festival of Lights, people celebrate by setting off thousands of firecrackers. As a result, many cities with big Hindu populations, like New Delhi, can end up covered in toxic smog. It’s been reported that the pollution levels in Delhi have exceeded the limit deemed safe, by 66 times.

Cities like New Delhi have a year-round problem with pollution, which has been exacerbated by the fireworks of Diwali.

It’s not just an India-specific issue though, we all need to be increasingly aware of the impact and implications of air pollutants, and know how to protect ourselves against them…

What are the effects of such extreme pollution?

When the air quality is extremely bad, it can have a side effects on your health. Polluting gases, and the small particles found within them, can irritate the lungs, which can lead to inflammation and the worsening of lung conditions.

The carbon monoxide in polluted air can also reduce the supply of oxygen to the heart, which can, in cases, trigger or worsen heart conditions like stroke, heart failure or angina.

Anyone with existing heart or lung conditions are at a greater risk, as are children and the elderly. The general population living in highly polluted areas might experience a dry throat and tickly cough, as well as sore eyes. Rias Ahmed from New Delhi told the Washington Post: “I have been driving an auto rickshaw since 1994, for 24 or 25 years, and it has been very difficult due to the high pollution. Sometimes when we clean our nose, it’s all black. When we spit or cough, that’s all black. This is a problem.”

Pollution can also wreak havoc on your skin, and can cause hyperpigmentation (dark spots), accelerated ageing and loss of elasticity.

How can you minimise the impact of pollution?

Authorities in high risk places like India have been trying to reduce the impact of pollution with measures like banning diesel vehicles over 10 years old and putting firecracker time limits in place. But what can you do from a personal perspective?

On days of extremely poor air quality, it’s wise – particularly for children – to stay inside as much as possible. Greenpeace advises using pram covers to protect babies from harmful particles.

If you cycle or walk regularly, plan to use routes where you avoid major roads, which are likely to be more polluted.

If you’re particularly worried about the situation in your city, it could be worthwhile wearing a face mask – research from the Edinburgh Institute of Occupational Medicine suggests that they do work. However, this is dependent on how well the mask fits – it has to be tight and leave no gaps.

However, these are just measures to help minimise your own exposure to pollution. What’s clear is the need to reduce the levels in general. Even though you might not be convinced that you can help, we can all contribute and make a difference, however small.

You can walk, cycle or use public transport as much as possible, as well as invest in some plants. This is a good tip and you don’t even need a garden for it – houseplants work just as well when it comes to purifying the air around you.

You can take a look at the air quality of your area by using this map.

