5 ways to make sure sleeping in an airport doesn't ruin your holiday

Getting stuck in an airport through the early hours is undeniably a rubbish experience, so here are a few tips to help you survive and thrive.

An allegedly ‘staged’ photo of six Ryanair cabin crew sleeping on the floor of Malaga Airport has seen the airline staff pictured lose their jobs. But, whether ‘staged’ or not, it’s a fact that airport layovers are a common curse on regular travellers.

Whether it be strike action or adverse weather conditions, there is sometimes no option but to bed down with your bags – and a night on a hard, angular airport bench can turn jet-leg from an inconvenience into a holiday-ruiner.

So, assuming you’re not a Ryanair employee, here are a few important things to bear in mind when settling in for an airport snooze…

1. Plan ahead

This may seem like a prerequisite for planning a holiday, but if you’re flying in hurricane season or in stormy weather, you’ll need to check more than your passport number. Skim the weather forecast and if prospects look grim, pack earplugs and warm clothes, and leave your toothbrush and phone charger in your hand luggage.

2. Decide where to sleep

Most international airports have airport hotels, but many punters object to paying full price for a few hours in an under-furnished shoe box. Mid-rangers can purchase tickets to the first class lounge – it’s quieter, more comfortable, and less likely to result in someone’s pull-along running over your toes while you sleep. For everyone else, safety is paramount: Make sure your chosen location has an abundance of security cameras, and insure your bag by using it as a pillow.

3. Sleep in style – and keep warm

He could definitely have found comfier seating, but the jacket-as-duvet trick works wonders. (Thinkstock/PA)

Most airports are vast, cavernous multiplexes, and however snug your new makeshift sofa-bed may seem, your temperature will drop when you drift off. The old jacket-as-a-duvet trick works wonders, but keep jumpers and sweatshirts at the ready. Bear in mind that Arrivals is usually much more comfortable than Departures, and that food outlets are open late but not indefinitely, so stock up and ration closely. Finally, even if you have planned for a long nocturnal lay-over, remember not to look it. In theory, airports are not dormitories, and you may find that, if you unpack a tent and cooking stove, you are politely asked to leave.

4. Make sure you wake up

A functioning phone (and therefore alarm clock) should save you a lot of trouble, but an unexpected lay-over is a classic time to be caught with low battery. A tried and tested strategy is to attach post-it notes to yourself (NB: Always pack post-it notes), with instructions to ‘Wake me up at…’ Fellow travellers will hopefully wake you, and you can comfortably catch your plane with a little faith in humanity restored.

5. Ignore all of this, and have some fun

If you’re really struggling to sleep – don’t. Dark, empty airports often have the feel of somewhere between a horror movie and a fairy tale: Places normally filled with thronging crowds lay serene and still, completely at the disposal of the few who remain. In 2014, a man named Richard Dunn found fame with a passionate performance of Eric Carmen’s All By Myself, backed by the echoing halls and deserted arcades of Las Vegas Airport. In 2011 two pranksters filmed Stuck, a short film of their lay-over in Dallas, in which they raced up and down the escalators, rode the monorail and joked around with the intercom. So, why not see your ground-bound plane not as a burden, but as an opportunity? You’re a viral video waiting to happen.

