7 traditional sweets to celebrate Diwali with

The five-day Festival of Lights is in full swing - these are the treats to indulge in.

For millions of hindus, sikhs and jains across the world, today is the main day for this year’s Diwali celebrations.

The Festival of Lights kicked off on November 5, but the feasting, fireworks and lighting of decorative diyas – small oil lamps – crescendos today, with people surrounding themselves with family, worshipping the Hindu goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, some exchanging gifts and, even more deliciously, sweets.

These are some of the sugary morsels eaten in honour of Diwali…

1. Karanji

Also known as ghughra and gujiya, these pastry dumplings are stuffed with sweet coconut, dried fruits and nuts, then fried until crisp – like little pasties.

2. Kaju katli

A cousin of the milky, fudgy confectionery barfi, kaju katli is made with pulverised cashew nuts and milk, and shared in thick shards, often topped with shimmering edible silver foil.

3. Jalebi

Deep fried batter, soaked in sugar syrup, these treats hit every note: They’re sticky, crunchy, swirly, spiced and incredibly moreish.

4. Motichoor ladoo

These spheres of sugary goodness see chickpea flour fried in oil and soaked in syrup, and are often flavoured with cardamom and studded with melon seeds. Plus, that rich orange colour comes from saffron.

5. Kesar peda

Dried milk (mawa), saffron and cardamom are heated and brought together to form bite-sized rounds, before being strewn with saffron fronds. They look like they’d fit perfectly in the palm of your hand.

6. Chikki

It’s basically a golden peanut brittle that uses jaggery (a kind of south Asian cane sugar). It should have an excellent snap when you break off a piece (or two).

7. Gulab jamun

More deep-fried goodness, gulab jamun are mini doughnuts – the size of berries that you can just pop in your mouth – that require yet more sugar syrup to soak in. Expect hints of saffron and rose water too.

